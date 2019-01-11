LAPD Headquarters Cleared After Suspicious Package Prompts Evacuation

The Los Angeles Police Department headquarters in downtown Los Angeles has been cleared and the area will be reopened shortly after a suspicious package caused an evacuation around 8 p.m. on Thursday.

“Due to a suspicious package, LAPD’s Headquarters located at 1st and Main in Downtown Los Angeles has been evacuated,” LAPD HQ tweeted at 8:16 p.m. “HazMat Personnel are responding and we will update as information becomes available.”

Roughly an hour later, the LAPD tweeted that a “suspicious envelope” contained a “powdery substance” and was “currently being investigated by our LAPD HazMat Unit.”

Following that, the powdery substance was cleared and “determined to be safe.” The building, located at 100 W. 1st St., will re-open to normal operations.

According to KTLA, the envelope was mailed to the headquarters and found in the mail room. CBS Los Angeles’ LiveSky9 showed what appeared to be nine uniformed officers standing outside the headquarters while traffic continued to pass by the location.

LAPD’s Central Community Police Station was evacuated in Oct. 2018 after a chemical odor that was later determined not dangerous sent one officer to the hospital with a “respiratory irritant.” The Central Division is located roughly seven blocks south of headquarters at 251 E. 6th St.