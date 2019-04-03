You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Live Nation, Guggenheim Vet Kraig Fox Named CEO of High Times as IPO Approaches

By

Roy's Most Recent Stories

View All
Kraig Fox
CREDIT: Courtesy of High Times

High Times Holding Corporation, which includes the long-running cannabis magazine of the same name, has appointed veteran media and live entertainment executive Kraig Fox President/CEO.  Adam Levin, who has served as High Times CEO since its acquisition by High Times Holding Corp in 2017, will now serve as the company’s Executive Chairman.

High Times is raising a Regulation A+ funding in preparation for the public listing of its shares, expected this year, with more than 20,000 investors already on board.

Commented Levin: “Kraig’s operating and finance experience with public companies in the live entertainment, music and branding sectors makes him the ideal executive to take the High Times brand, our growing portfolio of assets and our business operations to the next level. As our operations expand globally, Kraig will provide both the personnel leadership and operational strategy to bring positive returns to those financially invested in the High Times brand. I couldn’t be more excited to have Kraig join us.”

Fox’s career has including being part of the founding team and senior executive officer group behind Live Nation, Core Media (“American Idol,” Elvis Presley, Muhammad Ali) and as Senior Managing Director of Entertainment and Media at Guggenheim Partners and, most recently, Eldridge Industries, with experience in the public markets arena and in mergers and acquisitions.

Related

“I believe that High Times is the most valuable and recognizable global brand in the cannabis sector and I am thrilled to be leading this rapidly expanding organization,” Fox stated. “This is an exciting time for cannabis globally, and I’m thrilled to be at the helm of this portfolio of properties and brands as we continue to expand both organically and through acquisitions.

“As the leading ‘non-plant’ touching business in the industry, High Times is providing investors with an amazing opportunity to participate in the macro growth of cannabis. We plan on keeping our public offering open for a brief period as we conclude discussions with institutions and other major investors. Both the investor and cannabis communities recognize that High Times is uniquely positioned to empower the industry with positive long-term financial returns.”

High Times also owns and operates the Cannabis Cup and over the past two years has acquired several media brands, including Culture and Dope magazines and Green Rush Daily. The company has also launched a record label (with Urban Outfitters as distributor), a VOD platform and several licensing deals. The magazine recently held its High Times 100 event in Los Angeles, honoring the most influential people in the Cannabis business.

High Times has also entered into definitive agreements to acquire The Big Show, a leading U.S.-based cannabis conference and exposition and Spannabis, the largest cannabis conference in the world based in Barcelona, Spain.

“Our portfolio of complementary businesses excels at connecting cannabis consumers with a variety of brands,” Fox said. “This is a lucrative time for the global cannabis industry, the High Times brand and for all of our company stakeholders.”

Power of Women

  • Taraji P. Henson on the Fight

    Taraji P. Henson Still Has to Fight to Get Paid: 'You Can't Bargain on My Talent'

  • Christiane Amanpour: Advice to Women Starting

    Christiane Amanpour's Advice to Women: 'Don't Look at Feminism as a Dirty Word'

  • How Gigi Hadid Uses Her 50

    How Gigi Hadid Uses Her 50 Million Followers for Good

  • Kacey Musgraves: Country Music's Roots Are

    Kacey Musgraves: Country Music's Roots Are 'Built on Strong Women'

  • Bette Midler: Climate Change is 'The

    Bette Midler: Climate Change Is 'the Most Important Story of the Age'

More Biz

  • TCM Classic Film Festival to Fete

    TCM Classic Film Festival to Fete Ted Turner

    The TCM Classic Film Festival will pay tribute to Turner Classic Movies founder Ted Turner during a special presentation on April 11, the opening night of the four-day festival now in its 10th year in Los Angeles. Turner was an architect of the modern media landscape with his pioneering efforts as a cable TV programmer [...]

  • TV Decline Pay TV Placeholder

    Asia Pay-TV Heads for Consolidation as Growth Falters (Report)

    Corporate consolidation is increasingly likely, as the pay-TV sector in Asia loses momentum, and consumers turn to video content from OTT suppliers and to piracy, according to a report from research and consultancy firm Media Partners Asia. “Consumer demand for traditional pay-TV has been forever impacted by high-speed broadband. These trends have intensified downward pressure [...]

  • Walt Disney Studios

    Disney Hit With Gender Pay Gap Class Action Suit

    A class action law firm sued the Walt Disney Co. on Tuesday, alleging that the company systematically underpays its female employees. The firm of Andrus Anderson LLP, based in San Francisco, seeks to represent all women employed by the Walt Disney Studios in California since 2015. The suit claims that corporate policies — including setting [...]

  • Netflix HQ LA

    Netflix Executive Claims She Was Fired Due to Pregnancy

    A former Netflix executive sued the company on Tuesday, alleging that she was fired after she announced her pregnancy. Tania Zarak worked in 2018 as a manager in Netflix’s international originals division. After she disclosed her pregnancy in early November, she said she found herself cut out of meetings. She alleges that her supervisor, Francisco [...]

  • WGA Agents Contract Tug of War

    Industry Braces for 'Wrexit' if WGA, Agents Don't Reach Deal

    As the clock ticks down to Saturday’s deadline for the Writers Guild of America and talent agencies to reach a new franchise agreement, anxiety is rising over the impact on employment and dealmaking if writers and agents wind up parting ways. Industry sources said there have been back-channeling efforts among a handful of prominent showrunners [...]

  • West Slauson Blvd Suspect LAPD

    Nipsey Hussle Shooting Suspect Arrested

    Sheriff’s deputies have arrested Eric Holder, the 29-year-old suspect wanted in connection with the shooting death of Nipsey Hussle, the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed. Deputies at the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Lakewood station got a call at 12:53 p.m. from a person who had seen someone matching Holder’s description, said Sheriff’s spokeswoman Nicole Nishida. [...]

  • Honoree Troy Carter, Spotify's global head

    Troy Carter Launches Q&A, a New Music and Tech Company

    Troy Carter, formerly Spotify’s global head of creator services and Lady Gaga’s manager for the first five years of her career, has teamed up with his longtime friend and business partner J. Erving to form a “new, modern music and technology company” called Q&A. The pair, who formerly worked together in Carter’s Atom Factory company, [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad