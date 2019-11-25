×
Kobalt Promotes Jeannette Perez To Chief Experience Officer

CREDIT: Aya Mac

Kobalt has promoted Jeannette Perez from president of global synch & brand partnerships to the newly created role of chief experience officer. In the role, Perez will reshape the client administration function by establishing a writer and publisher relations team, as well as continue to oversee global synch and brand partnerships.  Additionally, she will oversee the global TV & film publishing business along with the Kobalt Australia and Sweden offices.

Asked for further elaboration on the role, Perez tells Variety: “Kobalt has always had great client admin team. With the growing and changing music landscape, it would be irresponsible if our global client service and execution also didn’t evolve. Kobalt’s one-roster, one territory approach already differentiates us from any other publisher. With this approach, we collaborate across the world without encroaching on territories or local P&L’s. We are all on the same team: the client’s. This approach combined with my role and hyper-focus on our client service experience, will further set Kobalt apart in the industry as the best home for artists, songwriters, publishers, labels, copyright holders, and more. That’s my objective and I’m excited by it.”

According to the announcement, since joining in 2014, Perez has grown the Kobalt synch business by 163% and built a team of 50 international creative synch and licensing experts across Kobalt’s 14 offices. In the past fiscal year, the Kobalt synch team has closed over 14,000 synch deals across hundreds of national campaigns with brands such as Apple, Verizon, Acura, Zillow, T-Mobile and Toyota. In addition, her team landed 14 “Big Game” spots between 2018 and 2019.

Founder and CEO of Kobalt, Willard Ahdritz, said, “The music industry needs more leaders like Jeannette. She has always ensured that we deliver the highest quality creative services and opportunities to our partners and her dedication to our songwriters and artists perfectly aligns with the values of Kobalt. Combined with her positive attitude and how she manages her teams, I am very proud to have an amazing leader like Jeannette on our team.”

Perez states, “I’m thrilled to take on this new challenge at a company that continues to be at the cutting edge of the music industry and truly puts creators at the forefront of their business.  I’m thankful to Willard, Laurent and the entire Kobalt family for the opportunity to grow as a leader within this organization.”

Prior to joining Kobalt, Perez worked at Sony Music Entertainment for 12 years where she most recently served as their vice president of music for brands & advertising. Perez holds a J.D. from the University of Miami School of Law.

  Kobalt Promotes Jeannette Perez To Chief

