Kobalt Promotes Dominique Keegan to VP of Creative

Kobalt today announced that Dominique Keegan has been promoted to vice president of creative. Based in Kobalt’s New York office, Keegan was previously senior director of creative. His recent signings include Marshmello and Duke Dumont.

Keegan joined Kobalt Music Publishing in 2012, initially serving as a Creative Director where he focused on artist signings and song pitching. Early signings include Toro Y Moi, Todd Terje, Zhu, Verite, Anjuna Beats, Sheppard and Jazmine Sullivan. Other recent signings include Tuff City Records and Loud Luxury. Prior to joining Kobalt Music, Dominique worked at Tuff City Records, Gee Street Records, V2, and RCA.

Kobalt GM of creative Sue Drew says, “In Dom’s seven years with the company he has grown from a new publisher into a creative force and experienced signer of talent. He embodies the Kobalt spirit and is a true team player.”

Chief creative officer Sas Metcalfe added, “Dominique is a valued member of the global creative team. His love and knowledge of dance and electronic music is invaluable. I am delighted with his well deserved promotion to vice president.”

Keegan commented on the promotion, “I am grateful to be a member of the Kobalt community and for the opportunity to support a company that is a driving force in the music publishing world. It has been an enriching experience to work alongside a uniquely forward-thinking and innovative creative team that truly values the art and artist. I’ve also been fortunate to build partnerships and collaborate with an incredible roster of writers and artists. I’m looking forward to the new and exciting challenges and successes as I take on my new role as VP.”

Keegan founded independent record label Plant Music in 1997, releasing dance music 12”s and albums, including the “Sound Of Young New York” compilations. He was co-owner of the influential Plant Bar in the East Village.