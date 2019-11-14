Kiss Reveal Final Dates of ‘End of the Road’ Farewell Tour

Just hours after cancelling their Australia tour due to Paul Stanley’s bout with influenza, Kiss have announced the “last legs” of their “End of the Road” farewell tour. According to the announcement, the trek will officially come to a close on July 21, 2021 at a location in the band’s hometown of New York City that will be announced at a later date. The tour is produced by Live Nation; the group will be offering VIP experiences and special KissArmy fan presales.

The group is scheduled to play several December dates in Japan before launching a long trek across North America that runs in February and March, and then picks up again late in August before concluding in October. Apparently the New York farewell date will take place long after the tour’s other dates.

Kiss Meet & Greet Experiences will be available Tuesday, November 19 at 10am local time; fan club presales will begin Wednesday, November 20 at 10am local time; tickets to the general public will go on sale starting Friday, November 22 at 10am local time. Citi is the tour’s official presale credit card.

“All that we have built and all that we have conquered over the past four decades could never have happened without the millions of people worldwide who’ve filled clubs, arenas and stadiums over those years. This will be the ultimate celebration for those who’ve seen us and a last chance for those who haven’t. KISS Army, we’re saying goodbye on our final tour with our biggest show yet and we’ll go out the same way we came in… Unapologetic and Unstoppable,” the group said in a statement.

TOUR ITINERARY

Date City Venue February 1, 2020 Manchester, NH SNHU Arena February 4, 2020 Allentown, PA PPL Center February 5, 2020 Buffalo, NY KeyBank Center February 7, 2020 Charlottesville, VA John Paul Jones Arena February 8, 2020 Greensboro, NC Greensboro Coliseum Complex* February 11, 2020 Columbia, SC Colonial Life Arena* February 13, 2020 Lexington, KY Rupp Arena February 15, 2020 Peoria, IL Peoria Civic Center February 16, 2020 Fort Wayne, IN Allen County War Memorial Coliseum February 18, 2020 Springfield, MO JQH Arena February 19, 2020 Wichita, KS INTRUST Bank Arena February 21, 2020 Sioux City, IA Tyson Events Center February 22, 2020 Grand Forks, ND Alerus Center February 24, 2020 St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center+ February 25, 2020 Lincoln, NE Pinnacle Bank Arena+ February 29, 2020 Laughlin, NV Laughlin Event Center March 2, 2020 Bakersfield, CA Mechanics Bank Arena (formerly Rabobank Arena) March 4, 2020 Los Angeles, CA Staples Center March 6, 2020 Oakland, CA Oracle Arena March 9, 2020 El Paso, TX UTEP Don Haskins Center March 10, 2020 Lubbock, TX United Supermarkets Arena March 12, 2020 Tulsa, OK BOK Center March 14, 2020 Lafayette, LA Lafayette Cajundome March 15, 2020 Biloxi, MS Mississippi Coast Coliseum August 28, 2020 Burgettstown, PA KeyBank Pavilion August 29, 2020 Atlantic City, NJ Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall August 31, 2020 Canandaigua, NY Constellation Brands – Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center September 3, 2020 Bangor, ME Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion September 4, 2020 Mansfield, MA Xfinity Center September 5, 2020 Hartford, CT XFINITY Theatre September 8, 2020 Atlanta, GA Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood September 9, 2020 Raleigh, NC Coastal Credit Union Music Park* September 11, 2020 Clarkston, MI DTE Energy Music Theatre September 12, 2020 Tinley Park, IL Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – Chicago, IL September 14, 2020 Dayton, OH Wright State University Nutter Center September 15, 2020 Milwaukee, WI American Family Insurance Amphitheater September 19, 2020 George, WA Gorge Amphitheatre September 20, 2020 Ridgefield, WA Sunlight Supply Amphitheater September 22, 2020 Boise, ID ExtraMile Arena September 24, 2020 Salt Lake City, UT USANA Amphitheatre September 27, 2020 Chula Vista, CA North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre September 29, 2020 Phoenix, AZ Ak-Chin Pavilion October 1, 2020 Austin, TX Austin360 Amphitheater October 2, 2020 Fort Worth, TX Dickies Arena

*general on sale starts 12pm local time

+general on sale starts 9am local time