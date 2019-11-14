Kiss Reveal Final Dates of ‘End of the Road’ Farewell Tour

Just hours after cancelling their Australia tour due to Paul Stanley’s bout with influenza, Kiss have announced the “last legs” of their “End of the Road” farewell tour. According to the announcement, the trek will officially come to a close on July 21, 2021 at a location in the band’s hometown of New York City that will be announced at a later date. The tour is produced by Live Nation; the group will be offering VIP experiences and special KissArmy fan presales.
The group is scheduled to play several December dates in Japan before launching a long trek across North America that runs in February and March, and then picks up again late in August before concluding in October. Apparently the New York farewell date will take place long after the tour’s other dates.
Kiss Meet & Greet Experiences will be available Tuesday, November 19 at 10am local time; fan club presales will begin Wednesday, November 20 at 10am local time; tickets to the general public will go on sale starting Friday, November 22 at 10am local time. Citi is the tour’s official presale credit card.
“All that we have built and all that we have conquered over the past four decades could never have happened without the millions of people worldwide who’ve filled clubs, arenas and stadiums over those years. This will be the ultimate celebration for those who’ve seen us and a last chance for those who haven’t. KISS Army, we’re saying goodbye on our final tour with our biggest show yet and we’ll go out the same way we came in… Unapologetic and Unstoppable,” the group said in a statement.
TOUR ITINERARY
|Date
|City
|Venue
|February 1, 2020
|Manchester, NH
|SNHU Arena
|February 4, 2020
|Allentown, PA
|PPL Center
|February 5, 2020
|Buffalo, NY
|KeyBank Center
|February 7, 2020
|Charlottesville, VA
|John Paul Jones Arena
|February 8, 2020
|Greensboro, NC
|Greensboro Coliseum Complex*
|February 11, 2020
|Columbia, SC
|Colonial Life Arena*
|February 13, 2020
|Lexington, KY
|Rupp Arena
|February 15, 2020
|Peoria, IL
|Peoria Civic Center
|February 16, 2020
|Fort Wayne, IN
|Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
|February 18, 2020
|Springfield, MO
|JQH Arena
|February 19, 2020
|Wichita, KS
|INTRUST Bank Arena
|February 21, 2020
|Sioux City, IA
|Tyson Events Center
|February 22, 2020
|Grand Forks, ND
|Alerus Center
|February 24, 2020
|St. Paul, MN
|Xcel Energy Center+
|February 25, 2020
|Lincoln, NE
|Pinnacle Bank Arena+
|February 29, 2020
|Laughlin, NV
|Laughlin Event Center
|March 2, 2020
|Bakersfield, CA
|Mechanics Bank Arena (formerly Rabobank Arena)
|March 4, 2020
|Los Angeles, CA
|Staples Center
|March 6, 2020
|Oakland, CA
|Oracle Arena
|March 9, 2020
|El Paso, TX
|UTEP Don Haskins Center
|March 10, 2020
|Lubbock, TX
|United Supermarkets Arena
|March 12, 2020
|Tulsa, OK
|BOK Center
|March 14, 2020
|Lafayette, LA
|Lafayette Cajundome
|March 15, 2020
|Biloxi, MS
|Mississippi Coast Coliseum
|August 28, 2020
|Burgettstown, PA
|KeyBank Pavilion
|August 29, 2020
|Atlantic City, NJ
|Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall
|August 31, 2020
|Canandaigua, NY
|Constellation Brands – Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center
|September 3, 2020
|Bangor, ME
|Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion
|September 4, 2020
|Mansfield, MA
|Xfinity Center
|September 5, 2020
|Hartford, CT
|XFINITY Theatre
|September 8, 2020
|Atlanta, GA
|Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
|September 9, 2020
|Raleigh, NC
|Coastal Credit Union Music Park*
|September 11, 2020
|Clarkston, MI
|DTE Energy Music Theatre
|September 12, 2020
|Tinley Park, IL
|Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – Chicago, IL
|September 14, 2020
|Dayton, OH
|Wright State University Nutter Center
|September 15, 2020
|Milwaukee, WI
|American Family Insurance Amphitheater
|September 19, 2020
|George, WA
|Gorge Amphitheatre
|September 20, 2020
|Ridgefield, WA
|Sunlight Supply Amphitheater
|September 22, 2020
|Boise, ID
|ExtraMile Arena
|September 24, 2020
|Salt Lake City, UT
|USANA Amphitheatre
|September 27, 2020
|Chula Vista, CA
|North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
|September 29, 2020
|Phoenix, AZ
|Ak-Chin Pavilion
|October 1, 2020
|Austin, TX
|Austin360 Amphitheater
|October 2, 2020
|Fort Worth, TX
|Dickies Arena
*general on sale starts 12pm local time
+general on sale starts 9am local time