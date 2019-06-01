×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

State’s Attorney Kim Foxx Offers New Explanation for Jussie Smollett Recusal

By
Gene Maddaus

Senior Media Writer

Gene's Most Recent Stories

View All
Kim Foxx
CREDIT: Screenshot

Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx changed her explanation on Friday for her recusal from the Jussie Smollett case, as her office released more than 2,000 pages of documents on the case.

Foxx said she was advised to withdraw from the case based on unfounded rumors that she was related to the “Empire” actor, who was accused of faking a hate crime against himself. That explanation conflicts with the statement her office gave in February, which said she stepped aside due to conversations she had with a Smollett relative about the investigation.

Foxx has faced withering scrutiny over her handling of the case, and has been under pressure to explain why she did not formally recuse her entire office, which would have resulted in the appointment of a special prosecutor. In her statement on Friday, Foxx said the decision was based on a false rumor — not on her own actions — and that she agreed to personally step aside due to the perception of a conflict.

Related

Text messages released on Friday appear to show that Foxx disagreed with the decision, and considered the rumors to be “racist.”

Foxx garnered heavy criticism when her office dropped charges against the actor in March without a clear explanation. Last week, a judge ordered the release of thousands of pages of material on the case held by the Chicago police and Foxx’s office.

Among the documents released on Friday evening were numerous messages between Foxx and other prosecutors and staff, in which the recusal was discussed. In one of the messages, Foxx appears to tell her chief of staff, Jennifer Ballard Croft, that the Feb. 19 statement on her recusal was “bulls—.”

She told Croft that she stepped aside at the urging of April Perry, her chief ethics officer, and that the statement about the recusal was approved by Kiera Ellis, her spokeswoman. Both women have since resigned from the office.

“April told me I had to do it,” Foxx wrote in the text. “There were rumors she claims that I was related to or closely connected to the Smolletts. I told her that wasn’t true. She said it was pervasive among CPD and that I should recuse. I thought it was dumb but acquiesced. It’s actually just racist.”

Foxx did not formally recuse her office from the case. Instead, she turned over decision-making power to Joe Magats, her first assistant.

In a statement on Friday, Foxx defended her decision to talk with a Smollett relative early in the case.

“I did not have a conflict of interest in this case; only a sincere desire to serve the community,” Foxx said. “I spoke with Mr. Smollett’s family and others while he was still considered to be the victim of a hate crime in an effort to streamline the case and alleviate any concerns about the integrity of the investigation. False rumors circulated that I was related or somehow connected to the Smollett family, so I removed myself from all aspects of the investigation and prosecution and delegated my authority and responsibility to my first assistant so as to avoid even the perception of a conflict.”

A few weeks after her decision to step aside, the office indicted Smollett on 16 counts of disorderly conduct. In a text message that was released previously, Foxx told Magats that the charges were excessive.

“Sooo…. I’m recused, but when people accuse us of overcharging cases… 16 counts on a class 4 becomes excessive,” she wrote.

Magats got the message: “Yes. I can see where that can be seen as excessive,” he responded.

The case was dropped 18 days later.

Smollett continues to maintain his innocence. “Empire” will return for a sixth and final season next fall, though there are no plans for Smollett’s character to return.

Popular on Variety

  • Sacha Baron Cohen Trump Twitter

    Sacha Baron Cohen Says Trump Wouldn't Be President Without Twitter

  • Will Smith poses on the red

    Will Smith on the Challenges of Taking on Robin Williams' Genie for 'Aladdin'

  • Willem Dafoe on Making 'The Lighthouse'

    Willem Dafoe on Making 'The Lighthouse' With Robert Pattinson

  • Quentin Tarantino Reject ‘Once Upon a

    Quentin Tarantino Rejects Reporter's Question About Margot Robbie’s Role in ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’

  • 'Game of Thrones': Emilia Clarke on

    'Game of Thrones': Emilia Clarke on the 'Utterly Surreal' Feeling of Leaving HBO's Drama Behind

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should

    'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should Sit on the Iron Throne?

  • Met Gala 2019: Best Fashion From

    Met Gala: Best Fashion From Lady Gaga to Kendall and Kylie Jenner

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

More TV

  • Kim Foxx

    State's Attorney Kim Foxx Offers New Explanation for Jussie Smollett Recusal

    Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx changed her explanation on Friday for her recusal from the Jussie Smollett case, as her office released more than 2,000 pages of documents on the case. Foxx said she was advised to withdraw from the case based on unfounded rumors that she was related to the “Empire” actor, who [...]

  • WGA Agents Contract Tug of War

    Writers Guild Agrees to June 7 Date to Resume Talks With Agents

    The Writers Guild of America has agreed to resume stalled talks with Hollywood agents on June 7 at an unspecified location, Variety has learned. The WGA negotiating committee told members on May 29 that the agencies had proposed that date, but didn’t say then that the guild had agreed to the meeting, which has left [...]

  • GLOW season 3

    TV News Roundup: 'GLOW' Season 3 Sets Netflix Premiere Date

    In today’s roundup, “GLOW” will return to Netflix for a third season and Patrick J. Adams has been cast as the lead in National Geographic’s “The Right Stuff.”  DATES “GLOW” will return to Netflix for a third season on August 9. The upcoming season follows the women’s wrestling troupe as they arrive at a new [...]

  • Steve Canals, Janet Mock. Steve Canals,

    Inside TV Academy Honors: Tears, Laughs and Socially Conscious Shows

    As Emmy season kicks into high gear, the Television Academy took a moment on Thursday to celebrate a handful of programs that have tackled critical social issues. Hosted by “Claws” star Niecy Nash and held at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel, the event honored the dramas “A Million Little Things” (ABC) and “Pose” (FX); the children’s [...]

  • Little-Black-Mirror-Maia-Mitchell

    Netflix Rebrands 'Little Black Mirror' Shorts as 'Stories From Our Future'

    Netflix’s planned “Little Black Mirror” promotional shorts will no longer be called “Little Black Mirror.” The short video series, first announced last week, will now be titled “Stories From Our Future.” The three shorts are aimed at Spanish-speaking audiences and are inspired by fan homages to the Charlie Brooker and Annabel Jones’ anthology series “Black [...]

  • American Princess Review

    TV Review: 'American Princess' on Lifetime

    Jenji Kohan is a creative force helping to define two of the best shows of the streaming era — “Orange Is the New Black,” which she created, and “GLOW,” on which she is an executive producer. “American Princess,” which she produces with creator Jamie Denbo, takes key elements of the Kohan playbook — a character [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad