Kevin Tsujihara Out as Warner Bros. Chief Amid Sexual Impropriety Scandal

Kevin Tsujihara has resigned his post as chairman-CEO of Warner Bros. following an investigation into his relationship with actress Charlotte Kirk and allegations he used his clout to help her find work at the studio.

In a statement, Tsujihara said he realized “my continued leadership could be a distraction and an obstacle to the company’s continued success.” Warner Bros. parent WarnerMedia said the company would unveil an interim leadership team on Tuesday.

“It is in the best interest of WarnerMedia, Warner Bros., our employees and our partners for Kevin to step

down as Chairman and CEO of Warner Bros.,” said WarnerMedia CEO John Stankey. “Kevin has

contributed greatly to the studio’s success over the past 25 years and for that we thank him. Kevin

acknowledges that his mistakes are inconsistent with the company’s leadership expectations and could

impact the Company’s ability to execute going forward.”

Here is Tsujihara’s full memo:

Dear Colleagues,

Over the past week and a half, I have been reflecting on how the attention on my past actions might impact the company’s future. After lengthy introspection, and discussions with John Stankey over the past week, we have decided that it is in Warner Bros.’ best interest that I step down as Chairman and CEO.

Related 'Sesame Street' Live-Action Movie Set for 2021 DramaFever Exec Accuses Warner Bros. of Anti-Asian Bias

I love this company and the people that make it so great. I’ve been honored to head this organization and work alongside all of its talented employees over the past 25 years. Together we’ve built this studio into an unequivocal leader in the industry.

However, it has become clear that my continued leadership could be a distraction and an obstacle to the company’s continued success. The hard work of everyone within our organization is truly admirable, and I won’t let media attention on my past detract from all the great work the team is doing.

I am overwhelmed and grateful for the outpouring of support I have received from colleagues and industry partners during this difficult time.

Again, I am so proud of the great work that you do every day to make Warner Bros. the gold standard in our industry. It has been a pleasure to work alongside each and every one of you, and I wish you all the absolute best.

Sincerely,

Kevin