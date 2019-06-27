Kevin Spacey Sued for Alleged Groping Busboy at Nantucket Bar

Actor Kevin Spacey has been hit with a lawsuit for an alleged groping of a busboy at a Nantucket bar in July 2016.

Spacey is already facing a criminal charge of indecent assault stemming from the incident. He has pleaded not guilty and is set to go on trial sometime this fall.

In the suit, the plaintiff alleges that Spacey plied him with alcohol and then sexually assaulted him, by “touching and fondling the Plaintiff’s private areas, including the Plaintiff’s genitals.”

The suit alleges that Spacey caused the plaintiff “severe and permanent mental distress and emotional injuries,” forcing him to seek therapeutic care and causing a loss of income.

The suit levels claims of assault, battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress. The plaintiff is identified in court papers but has asked that his name not be published, as a victim of an alleged sexual assault. He is represented by Mitchell Garabedian, the Boston attorney famous for representing abuse victims of Catholic clergy.

Spacey is also facing a lawsuit in California from a massage therapist, who claims that Spacey tried to kiss him and forced him to grab Spacey’s genitals during a session in October 2016. He is also facing an investigation in London.

Spacey’s attorney, Alan Jackson, has blasted Nantucket prosecutors for filing the case, calling it “ridiculous.”