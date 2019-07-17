×

Kevin Spacey Sexual Assault Case Dropped in Nantucket

By
Gene Maddaus

Senior Media Writer

Gene's Most Recent Stories

View All
US actor Kevin Spacey (C) is escorted into Nantucket District Court in Nantucket, Massachusetts, USA, 06 January 2019. Actor Kevin Spacey appears in Nantucket District Court for arraignment on a sexual assault charge that allegedly took place at the Club Car in July 2016. According to reports, Spacey has said he will plead not guilty.Kevin Spacey at court, Nantucket, USA - 07 Jan 2019
CREDIT: CJ GUNTHER/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterst

Nantucket prosecutors have dropped a sexual assault case against actor Kevin Spacey, citing the “unavailability” of the complaining witness.

Spacey had been accused of groping an 18-year-old busboy at the Club Car restaurant in July 2016. He was charged with indecent sexual assault, and a trial was set to be held in the fall.

However, the case has been teetering on the brink of dismissal since an evidentiary hearing last week, during which the accuser invoked his Fifth Amendment rights.

Spacey’s attorney, Alan Jackson, had sought access to a phone which contained texts from the evening of the alleged incident. The accuser has said that the phone is missing.

The prosecution had relied on screenshots that were turned over to investigators. Jackson alleged that the accuser and his mother had manipulated the messages, and asked at the hearing whether the accuser was aware that manipulating evidence is a crime. After a recess, the accuser’s attorneys said that he would not answer additional questions.

The young man had sued Spacey in civil court last month. His attorney, Mitchell Garabedian, dropped the suit a week later without giving an explanation. Garabedian later told local media that the dismissal was not the result of a settlement.

Popular on Variety

  • Schitts Creek

    2019 Emmys Snubs and Surprises

  • Hannah Brown Bachelorette Jesus Loves Me

    'The Bachelorette' On Her 'I Had Sex And Jesus Still Loves Me' Line

  • Billy Eichner 'The Lion King' premiere

    'Lion King': Billy Eichner Thought Jon Favreau Hired Him to Play Timon for Disney on Ice

  • Chance The Rapper at The Lion

    Chance the Rapper Was a Nostalgia Consultant on 'The Lion King'

  • Stranger Things season 3

    (SPOILERS) Why 'Stranger Things' Season Three is the Best Season Yet

  • Joe Keery Gaten Matarazzo Stranger Things

    How Long Would The 'Stranger Things' Cast Survive The Upside Down?

  • They Live John Carpenter Anniversary

    Horror Legend John Carpenter On Surviving Hollywood As a 'Low Rent' Director

  • Spider-Man interview

    'Spider-Man' Cast Answers: Who's the Worst at Memorizing Lines?

  • Jacob-and-Zach

    Meet Marvel's First Openly Trans Actor Zach Barack

  • Toy Story 4 Forky Spork

    Why 'Toy Story 4' Character Forky Wasn't Named Sporky

More Biz

  • US actor Kevin Spacey (C) is

    Kevin Spacey Sexual Assault Case Dropped in Nantucket

    Nantucket prosecutors have dropped a sexual assault case against actor Kevin Spacey, citing the “unavailability” of the complaining witness. Spacey had been accused of groping an 18-year-old busboy at the Club Car restaurant in July 2016. He was charged with indecent sexual assault, and a trial was set to be held in the fall. However, [...]

  • Plume of black smoke rising from

    Universal Music Updates Staff on Fire Damage in Internal Memo (Read)

    Ahead of an expected motion to dismiss the lawsuit filed last month by several artists over damage in the 2008 fire that destroyed hundreds of thousands of master recordings, according to the New York Times, the company’s chief archivist, Pat Kraus, issued a memo to the staff that has been obtained by Variety. While the [...]

  • CAA Signs Jay Shetty

    CAA Signs Jay Shetty

    CAA has signed award-winning host, storyteller, and viral content creator Jay Shetty for representation. Shetty’s videos have been viewed more than 4.5 billion times and he’s amassed more than 30 million followers across social media, becoming Facebook’s No. 1 creator on the platform with 24 million followers. After graduating university in the U.K., Shetty moved [...]

  • gordon-ramsay-masterclass-review

    Gordon Ramsay and Studio Ramsay Return to WME for Representation

    Superstar TV chef Gordon Ramsay has returned to WME for representation after eight years with CAA. WME will represent Ramsay and his production company, Studio Ramsay, in all areas. Ramsay is one of the most recognizable names in the culinary world after establishing himself as a TV star in the U.K. and U.S. Studio Ramsay [...]

  • Jim Gosnell

    APA Seeks to Move Assistant's Harassment Suit to Arbitration

    APA filed a motion Tuesday seeking to force an ex-assistant to arbitrate her claims of sexual harassment and verbal abuse. The motion, filed in L.A. Superior Court, accuses the former assistant of fabricating texts and emails in order to accuse the agency of fostering a “toxic, pervasive and sexually abusive environment.” The assistant, known in [...]

  • UTA

    UTA Launches Sports Division With LeBron James' Agent

    UTA is diving into the sports arena through an investment in Klutch Sports Group, the agency that represents LeBron James and other stars. Klutch Sports founder Rich Paul will serve as head of the newly created UTA Sports wing in addition to running his own banner. Paul launched Klutch Sports in 2012 in Cleveland. UTA [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad