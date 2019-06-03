×
Kevin Spacey Could Face Sexual Assault Trial in October

Gene Maddaus

Kevin Spacey Trial
CREDIT: Steven Senne/AP/Shutterstock

A Nantucket judge said on Monday that Kevin Spacey will go on trial on a sexual assault charge no sooner than October.

Spacey’s attorney, Alan Jackson, was hoping for a speedier trial, saying he would be ready to take the case to a jury in August. But Judge Thomas Barrett said that would be impossible, given the limitations of the court facilities on the vacation island.

“It’s difficult enough to get accommodations on this island any time in June, July or August,” Barrett said. “It’s not happening in August. October, November, that’s what you’re looking at.”

Spacey is accused of groping the genitals of an 18-year-old busboy at the Club Car restaurant in Nantucket, Mass., in July 2016. Spacey made a surprise appearance in the courtroom on Monday, wearing glasses and a gray suit.

His attorneys have been sparring with prosecutors over the disclosure of phone data in the case. Jackson alleged in court that the accuser’s mother, former local TV anchor Heather Unruh, deleted messages from the accuser’s phone.

Brian Glenny, the first assistant district attorney, said his office has already turned over the data that the defense has requested. Barrett is expected to make a ruling on a defense motion on the issue later this week.

Jackson urged the court to move as quickly as possible, given the effect of media attention on Spacey.

“Every day that this goes on without resolution is a day that he suffers,” Jackson said. “This is a ridiculous case and they shouldn’t have filed it to begin with.”

Barrett said he, too, would like to deal with the case expeditiously, but said that Spacey will not be allowed to jump the queue of other defendants. The judge said that the court shares its facilities with the probate department, and that jury trials are held only every other month. In response to the judge’s comment on the difficulty of finding accommodations in the summer months, Jackson jokingly offered to sleep in a tent.

Jackson also filed a request for surveillance video from the restaurant, but was informed that the restaurant did not have such video.

