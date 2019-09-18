×

Massage Therapist Who Accused Kevin Spacey of Groping Dies

Gene Maddaus

Kevin Spacey Trial
CREDIT: Steven Senne/AP/Shutterstock

The massage therapist who accused Kevin Spacey of sexually assaulting him during a session in October 2016 has died, according to a court filing.

No further information was disclosed. The anonymous massage therapist filed suit in September 2018, alleging that Spacey had forced him to grab Spacey’s genitals and tried to kiss him during a session in Malibu.

Spacey’s attorneys filed a notice in federal court on Tuesday stating that the plaintiff’s attorneys notified them on Sept. 11 that their client had “recently passed.”

Spacey was also accused of groping a busboy at a restaurant in Nantucket in 2016. That allegation resulted in a civil suit and a criminal charge, but both were dropped earlier this summer after the accuser pleaded the 5th Amendment during an evidentiary hearing. In that case, Spacey’s attorney alleged that the boy and his mother had altered text messages before turning them over to the police.

Spacey still faces an investigation in London.

    Massage Therapist Who Accused Kevin Spacey of Groping Dies

