Kevin Spacey Sexual Assault Accuser Drops Civil Suit

The young man who alleges Kevin Spacey groped him in a Nantucket bar in 2016 has dropped his civil suit against the actor.

Spacey is still expected to go to trial this fall on a charge of indecent assault stemming from the incident. The alleged victim, whose name is being withheld, claims that Spacey gave him drinks at the Club Car bar and fondled his genitals. The man was 18 at the time, and was working at the restaurant as a busboy.

The plaintiff’s attorney, Mitchell Garabedian, filed the lawsuit last week in Nantucket County Superior Court. Garabedian filed a notice dismissing the case on Wednesday afternoon, and emailed it out to the media on Friday morning. He did not explain the reason for dropping the suit.

“Respectfully, because of the pending criminal action I have no further comment at this time,” he wrote.

Spacey has pleaded not guilty to the criminal charge, which was filed in December. His attorney, Alan Jackson, has alleged that the victim has a financial motivation to make up an allegation against his client.

Spacey has also been sued by a California massage therapist, who alleges that he tried to force the man to grab the actor’s genitals in October 2016, and remains under investigation in London for alleged incidents there.

