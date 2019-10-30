Kevin MacLellan to Depart NBCUniversal as Domestic, International Teams Merge

Kevin MacLellan is exiting NBCUniversal after nearly two decades.

MacLellan, the chairman of NBCU’s global distribution and international operations, will stay on with the company during the transition period before his official departure. Jeff Shell, chairman of NBCUniversal Film and Entertainment, made the announcement to staffers in a memo on Wednesday that has been obtained by Variety.

With MacLellan’s departure, Shell announced that NBCU is merging its domestic and international operations to “take advantage of our increased international footprint and the growing number of platforms for our content,” per the memo.

Under the new structure, Bonnie Hammer will take on oversight of NBCU’s International Studios. Jeff Wachtel, who previously reported to MacLellan, will now report to Hammer and George Cheeks. The news comes just weeks after it was announced that Hammer would be overseeing all broadcast and cable studio operations via Universal TV and Universal Content Productions. It was in that same announcement that it was revealed that Cheeks, who had been co-heading NBC Entertainment’s broadcast division for the past year, would move into a vice chair role under Hammer.

In addition, the International Formats group at NBCU will now report to Meredith Ahr, president of alternative and reality group of NBC Entertainment.

Read Shell’s full memo below.

Dear colleagues,

I am disappointed to share the news that Kevin MacLellan has made the difficult decision to leave the company and is ready to move on to his next challenge. Kevin and I have worked closely together for over 14 years, during which time he has always been a trusted friend and advisor. He and his team have managed over 2,600 employees across 36 different countries, who have all been instrumental in building our domestic and international businesses, driving double-digit growth annually. Kevin’s many accomplishments include advising on the Sky acquisition, securing

numerous volume licensing and production deals and launching hayu in 14 different countries. During his tenure, he turned our International Studios business into a world-class home to some of the most preeminent content

creators who produced global hits such as Downton Abbey, Hanna and The Capture. We are sorry to see him go, but look forward to seeing what his next chapter will be.

Kevin has agreed to work with me and Cesar Conde to ensure a smooth transition, so he will be remaining with us until that process is complete. In light of Kevin’s departure, we have reassessed our international organizational structure. With the rapidly evolving global media landscape, we have decided to more closely align our U.S. and international operations. This will perfectly position us for future growth, as we take advantage of our increased international footprint and the growing number of platforms for our content.

Following are details on the new structure of our international group:

International Networks

 Ken Bettsteller will become President, Global Networks, overseeing all non-Sky Network operations across EMEA, APAC and LatAm, adding Lee Raftery as a direct report, and partnering with Justin Che. Ken will report directly to Cesar Conde, Chairman, NBCUniversal International Group and Telemundo Enterprises. DreamWorks Animation

Networks, headed by Jennifer Lawlor, will report to Lee.

 Duccio Donati, EVP, Lifestyle & Kids Networks, will now report to Frances Berwick, President of the NBCUniversal Lifestyle Networks. Duccio will continue to oversee E! Entertainment Television internationally and will take on oversight of hayu led by Hendrik McDermott.

International Production

 International Studios, headed by Jeff Wachtel, will now report to Bonnie Hammer, Chairman, NBCUniversal Content Studios and George Cheeks, Vice Chairman, NBCUniversal Content Studios.

 International Formats group will now report to Meredith Ahr, President, Alternative and Reality Group, NBC Entertainment.

International Leadership and Corporate functions

 Global Distribution, led by Belinda Menendez, will now report jointly to George Cheeks and Pete Levinsohn, President and Chief Distribution Officer for Universal Filmed Entertainment Group.

 Business Development in EMEA will move under Sky, with Ben Braun, SVP, Strategy & Business Development, coordinating Business Development in LatAm and APAC in partnership with Cesar and Justin Che.

 The leaders of each of the International functions including Finance, Human Resources, Legal, Government Affairs,

Corporate Communications, International Media Operations, Facilities, IT, Real Estate and Security will help with the transition and report into the U.S. functional heads of each group. David Gibbons, SVP, International Operations & Technology, will leave his role in 2020 following completion of key integration projects.

Change is never easy, but I’m confident that we have never been better positioned for global growth. The combination of our outstanding international team, with the strength and reach of our new sister company Sky, sets us up for future success in a very competitive marketplace. Thank you for your continued contribution to our business.

Jeff Shell