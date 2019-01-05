×

Kevin Hart Posts Message About ‘Growth’ After Don Lemon Criticism

Kevin Hart Massive
CREDIT: Chelsea Lauren/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

After CNN anchor Don Lemon delivered an emotional criticism of Kevin Hart’s “Ellen” interview, the possible Oscars host has posted what might be a response to the journalist.

In an Instagram post, Hart emphasized the importance of learning and growth.

“Basketball players aren’t great until they LEARN how to play the game correctly,” he began, and went on to name several other occupations, including CEOs and doctors, who have to learn before they can excel.

At the end, Hart finished with, “A news anchor or journalist does not start at the top…they have to LEARN to develop to be great at their job.”

In the caption, Hart wrote, “When did we get to the point where we forgot that we all learn, then we all have the ability to grow and with that growth comes a wealth of knowledge. You can’t change without a understanding of what GROWTH means.”

Variety exclusively revealed on Friday that the Academy is open to Hart returning as Oscars host. Leadership at the AMPAS and ABC, the network that broadcasts the telecast, are open to Hart resuming his role as emcee if he signals that he wants the job, according to one insider. That message could come through a spokesperson or on social media, where Hart maintains an active presence on Instagram and Twitter, the individual added.

Related

The resumption of Oscars host talks for Hart inspired a terse response from leading LGBTQ advocacy group GLAAD.

“From when this news first broke, GLAAD said Kevin Hart should not step down from the Oscars, he should step up and send an unequivocal message of acceptance to LGBTQ youth that matches the force and impact of his initial anti-LGBTQ remarks,” said GLAAD president and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis.

Ellis is scheduled to appear on “CNN Tonight” with Don Lemon on Friday night to discuss Hart’s appearance on “Ellen” in greater detail. DeGeneres pressed the comic to reconsider his decision to step down as emcee and said that by appearing on the broadcast he would show “sophistication, class, hilarity and you growing as a person.”

More to come…

