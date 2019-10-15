Kevin Feige Named Chief Creative Officer of Marvel

Kevin Feige’s universe continues to grow.

The mastermind of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been named Chief Creative Officer, Marvel in addition to being president of Marvel Studios, VarietyI has learned. He will now be responsible for the overall creative direction of Marvel’s storytelling across mediums, including publishing, film, TV, and animation. Marvel TV and Marvel Family Entertainment will be moving under the Marvel Studios banner. Feige continues to report to Walt Disney Studios co-chairman and chief creative officer Alan Horn and co-chairman Alan Bergman.

Dan Buckley will remain president of Marvel Entertainment. He will continue to oversee publishing both creative and editorial, reporting to Feige. Buckley will also oversee publishing operations, sales, creative services, games, licensing and events, reporting in those areas to Marvel Entertainment chairman Ike Perlmutter.

Joe Quesada will continue as executive vice president, creative director for Marvel Entertainment, reporting to Buckley. Marvel Entertainment’s vice president of content and character development Sana Amanat, editor in chief and head of global editorial CB Cebulski, and Stephen Wacker, vice president of creative and content development, will continue in their roles reporting to Buckley.

According to an individual with knowledge of the situation, no decisions have been made regarding either current projects or those in development. Feige and his team are said to be evaluating all such projects on an individual basis going forward.

More to come…