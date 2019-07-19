×

Katy Perry Testifies in ‘Dark Horse’ Copyright Trial

By
Jem Aswad

Senior Music Editor

Jem's Most Recent Stories

View All
Katy Perry American Idol judge
CREDIT: David Buchan/REX/Shutterstock

Katy Perry took the stand Thursday and testified that she had never heard the song “Joyful Noise” before she was accused of infringing on its copyright, according to ABC 7 in Los Angeles. Christian hip-hop artist Marcus Gray and the song’s co-writers claim that Perry’s 2013 track “Dark Horse” uses an uses an instrumental phrase that is nearly identical to the one in “Joyful Noise.”

Perry testified for 35 minutes in a Los Angeles civil court on Thursday. In her testimony, Perry said that co-writers Dr. Luke (Lukas Gottwald) and Cirkut brought her the song’s instrumental track, which suggests the two could have included elements of “Joyful Noise” in the song without Perry’s knowledge.

Perry’s attorneys also argue that the musical phrase is too common and brief to be protected by copyright.

Another cowriter of “Joyful Noise,” Emmanuel Lambert Jr., whose stage name is Da Truth, said the song had been a significant hit in the Christian music genre and is widely available on streaming services, thus it would have been easy for the “Dark Horse” writers to have heard it.

During Perry’s testimony, her attorneys attempted to play audio of “Dark Horse” but were thwarted by technical difficulties. Showing her characteristic sass, Perry offered to perform the song live, to laughter from the people assembled in the courtroom.

The trial resumes Friday morning.

 

 

More Music

  • Katy Perry American Idol judge

    Katy Perry Testifies in ‘Dark Horse’ Copyright Trial

    Katy Perry took the stand Thursday and testified that she had never heard the song “Joyful Noise” before she was accused of infringing on its copyright, according to ABC 7 in Los Angeles. Christian hip-hop artist Marcus Gray and the song’s co-writers claim that Perry’s 2013 track “Dark Horse” uses an uses an instrumental phrase [...]

  • Highwomen Drop First Video, With a

    Highwomen Supergroup Drops First Video, With a Slew of Female Country Star Cameos

    The country supergroup the Highwomen have dropped their first video, for the just-released debut single, “Redesigning Women,” and it’s even more of a cluster of exclusively female country stars than the core quartet itself. Joining members Brandi Carlile, Maren Morris, Natalie Hemby and Amanda Shires are such familiar figures as Wynonna Judd, Lauren Alaina, Cam, [...]

  • ASAP RockyGucci Cruise 2020 show, Arrivals,

    A$AP Rocky to Remain in Swedish Jail for Another Week

    Despite the diplomatic efforts of Kanye West and Kim Kardashian, the Trump Administration’s efforts to procure A$AP Rocky’s release from a Swedish jail have been as effective as the rest of its foreign policy: The rapper and two associates will be held for another week in pretrial detention to allow police to finish investigating a [...]

  • Dave NavarroGuitar Legends For Heroes Benefit,

    Primary Wave Music Publishing Acquires Stake in Dave Navarro's Catalog

    Primary Wave Music Publishing has acquired an interest in Dave Navarro’s music publishing catalog, master revenue streams, and writer’s share royalties, the company announced today. Navarro is credited as a songwriter on such hit songs as Jane’s Addiction “Been Caught Stealing” and “Jane Says” as well as the Red Hot Chili Peppers’ “Aeroplane.” Said the [...]

  • This photo shows composer Hans Zimmer

    Hans Zimmer on Recreating Iconic Score: 'The Lion King' 'Brought People Together'

    Composer Hans Zimmer is seated at the mixing board at the Sony scoring stage, head bobbing to the music being performed by 107 musicians just a few yards away. He’s wearing a vintage “Lion King World Tour” T-shirt, frayed at the collar. On the giant screen behind the orchestra, two lions are bounding across the [...]

  • Dreamville Dreamers doc

    J. Cole's Watchful Eye, All-Nighters and Weed: Inside Dreamville's 'Revenge' Doc

    Having the No. 1 project in the country is old hat for J. Cole, but the instant success of Dreamville’s highly-anticipated “Revenge of the Dreamers III” collection, which features collaborations with more than 25 artists, writers and producers (among them: Cozz, Omen, Bas, J.I.D., EarthGang and Ari Lennox), took many by surprise. The first installment [...]

  • Kanye Kim Kardashian Selling Bel Air

    Kanye West, Kim Kardashian Lobbied Trump for A$AP Rocky's Release, Source Confirms

    Kanye West and Kim Kardashian lobbied President Trump to help release A$AP Rocky from jail in Sweden, a source close to the situation confirms to Variety. The news was first reported by TMZ. A$AP Rocky (real name: Rakim Myers) has been behind bars in the country since July 2 after being involved in an altercation [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad