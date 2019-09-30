×

Katie Vinten Forms Black Diamond Artist Management

By
Jem Aswad

Senior Music Editor

Jem's Most Recent Stories

View All
Katie Vinten
CREDIT: Courtesy of Warner Music Group

Katie Vinten, former co-head of A&R at Warner Chappell Music Publishing, today announced the formation of Black Diamond Artist Management. The company’s initial roster will include Grammy-nominated songwriter Justin Tranter (Justin Bieber, Imagine Dragons, Bebe Rexha, Selena Gomez, Jonas Brothers), along with Zach Skelton (Jonas Brothers, Lil Nas X), Boy Matthews (Gallant, Hayden James) and Caroline Pennell.

The announcement notes that Black Diamond currently serves solely writers and producers, but is “on the lookout for that special recording artist client.” Vinten and Black Diamond Artist Management are based in Los Angeles.

“I’ve always loved black diamonds,” said Vinten. “One of the first times I went skiing, I decided to forego the intermediate trail and try the black diamond after some quiet teasing nudging from my biggest fan, my now-husband, Aaron Vinten. I went flying off my skiis, but I got back up. I’ll never forget the experience. I made it. I try to recapture that feeling as much as possible in my life. I realized you can do so much more than you think you can, you just have to try. As a manager, record executive and publisher, I’m serving clients by showing them their greatest potential.” (It was unclear at the time of this article’s publication whether she was also inspired by the 1974 Kiss song of the same name.)

In addition to forming Black Diamond, late in 2018 Vinten and Tranter officially launched FACET Records and FACET Publishing. Operating as a joint venture through Warner Records, FACET Records serves as home to artists such as Diana Gordon, Shawn Wasabi, and more. FACET Publishing maintains a partnership with Warner Chappell and represents writers, including Kennedi Lykken (Ariana Grande, Dua Lipa, Chainsmokers, Jonas Brothers), Jason Gil (Katy Perry), Wes Period (FACET/Interscope Records), Shea Diamond (FACET/Asylum), Brandon Colbein (Zayn, Hayley Kiyoko), among others.

Vinten also holds two consultancies: At Warner Records, she acts as Rita Ora’s stateside A&R. For Warner Chappell, she continues to work with Julia Michaels, Kygo, K Flay, and Christina Aguilera, among others.

Vinten — one of Variety’s 2017 Hitmakers — joined Warner/Chappell in 2012 as an A&R director, was soon upped to VP and, late in 2015, was promoted with Ryan Press to co-head of A&R in the U.S., excluding Nashville. Along with Tranter and his frequent collaborator Julia Michaels, she has worked closely with Audra Mae (Kelly Clarkson, Miranda Lambert), Captain Cuts (Walk the Moon, Halsey), Nick Monson (Lady Gaga, Selena Gomez, Nick Jonas), and Felix Snow (SZA, Kiiara), and others. She also united Tranter and hitmakers Mattman & Robin with Imagine Dragons for the band’s “Evolve” album.

Prior to Warner/Chappell, Vinten worked with Platt at EMI Music Publishing where the two of them signed the songwriter MoZella, co-writer of Miley Cyrus’ “Wrecking Ball.”

 

 

 

More Music

  • Katie Vinten

    Katie Vinten Forms Black Diamond Artist Management

    Katie Vinten, former co-head of A&R at Warner Chappell Music Publishing, today announced the formation of Black Diamond Artist Management. The company’s initial roster will include Grammy-nominated songwriter Justin Tranter (Justin Bieber, Imagine Dragons, Bebe Rexha, Selena Gomez, Jonas Brothers), along with Zach Skelton (Jonas Brothers, Lil Nas X), Boy Matthews (Gallant, Hayden James) and [...]

  • Lil Nas XMTV Video Music Awards,

    Lil Nas X Talks About Struggling With His Sexuality in Gayle King Interview

    Lil Nas X, who rose from obscurity to global stardom in weeks thanks to his genre-smashing hit “Old Town Road,” spoke with Gayle King in an episode of “CBS This Morning” that will air Tuesday. In a preview circulated today, the rapper talked about his decision to come out as a gay man earlier this [...]

  • Melissa-Hilfers-Jason-Owen

    Fox to Develop Country Music Drama With Melissa London Hilfers, Jason Owen

    Fox is looking to stay in the music drama business. Variety has learned that the broadcaster is developing a one-hour drama series set in the world of country music. The untitled project has received a script commitment with a penalty attached. Inspired by the Romanoff dynasty, the series is described as a multi-generational musical drama [...]

  • Honorees Walter Kolm, Ziggy Marley, Jacqueline

    Creative Community for Peace Urges 'Interaction and Co-Existence' at Gala Fundraiser

    On a warm fall evening at the sprawling Holmby Hills home of top music business attorney Gary Stiffelman and wife Carmen, an overflow crowd gathered to express its collective commitment to creative freedom and to battling the prevailing propaganda of the Palestinian BDS (Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions) movement against Israel. The occasion was the Creative Community for [...]

  • Reverend Al SharptonPhoenix Awards Dinner, CBCF

    Reverend Al Sharpton to Speak at Mondo.NYC Conference

    The Reverend Al Sharpton will speak about the intersection of music and politics at the Mondo.NYC conference, the music and business summit run by the former directors of the CMJ Music Marathon. “Music & Politics: A Conversation with Rev. Al Sharpton” will be moderated by Osei the Dark Secret, host of the Tech This Out [...]

  • Rufus Wainwright and Renee Zellweger attend

    Rufus Wainwright Gives His 'Trooper for Judy' Seal of Approval to Renee Zellweger

    There are three Judy Garland authorities that Roadside Attractions would most obviously want on board their Oscar campaign for “Judy” and its star, Renee Zellweger: Liza Minnelli, Lorna Luft and Rufus Wainwright. Granted, unlike Garland’s two daughters, Wainwright isn’t a relative. But his 2007 album, “Rufus Does Judy at Carnegie Hall,” is widely respected as [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad