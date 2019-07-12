Kanica Suy Joins Inspire Entertainment

Kanica Suy has joined Inspire Entertainment as a talent manager.

Suy joins the company with a select group of clients from her Cultivate Entertainment banner that includes Dayo Okeniyi, Bella Dayne, Claudia Doumit and Mika Abdalla.

At Inspire Entertainment, Suy will work closely as a team member with managers Jason Spire, and Danny Mancini, on existing clients and to develop film and television projects alongside the company’s talent roster.

Suy has over 15 years of experience in the entertainment industry and over 10 years working with talent, developing and growing their careers, with a focus on diversity. Previously, she worked at 3 Arts Entertainment, Endeavor Talent Agency, Al Burton Productions, Telepictures Productions and others. She was a manager at Sweeney Management and then Authentic Talent & Literary Management, after which she left to start Cultivate Entertainment.

She has a Bachelor of Arts in English from UCLA. As a Business Consultant, she has been invited to speak on panels about the Business of Acting and has taught industry related workshops. She is also an alumna and continues to be an active member and serves as a board member of Inner-City Filmmakers, a non-profit organization aimed at helping low-income and minority youth learn and procure jobs in the entertainment industry.