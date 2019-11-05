K-Pop Powerhouse SM Entertainment, Home to NCT 127, SuperM and EXO, Inks With CAA

×

Just weeks after the Korean boy band SuperM held a showcase in Los Angeles, their management company, SM Entertainment, announced that it has signed with CAA for representation in all areas. Founded in 1995 by Soo-Man Lee — one of Variety’s 2019 International Power Players — SM Entertainment’s roster also includes K-pop luminaries NCT 127 (pictured above), EXO, Girls’ Generation, Super Junior and Red Velvet.

“It is a great pleasure working together with the largest entertainment and sports agency in the U.S.,” said Soo-Man Lee, founder and executive producer of SM Entertainment, of CAA, which also reps Beyonce, Ariana Grande and Mariah Carey. “We believe that SuperM and NCT 127 will expand further to the global market together with CAA. Furthermore, this contract is only the beginning of our collaborations. As an executive producer, I am hoping to contribute to our forthcoming global entertainment business by providing new visions and by creating more meaningful content.”

The entertainment juggernauts already have a strong working relationship. CAA helped negotiate NCT 127’s U.S. appearances on programs such as “The Late Late Show with James Corden.” The talent agency also worked with SM to coordinate SuperM’s North American tour, which kicks off November 11 in Fort Worth, Texas.

“Seeing an SM Entertainment show is an amazing experience,” CAA president Richard Lovett said. “Soo-Man Lee and his talented team have an incredible eye for high energy and charismatic talent. We are honored and excited to be working with the incredible SM team to support the growth of what is already a huge fan base around the world.”

CAA will also assist SM Entertainment’s other endeavors, which include lifestyle brands, live events and advertising.

 

