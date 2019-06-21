×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Judge to Appoint Special Prosecutor in Jussie Smollett Case

By
Gene Maddaus

Senior Media Writer

Gene's Most Recent Stories

View All
Jussie Smollett
CREDIT: Paul Beaty/AP/REX/Shutterstock

In yet another bizarre twist, a Chicago judge on Friday ordered the appointment of a special prosecutor to review the hoax case against “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett.

Judge Michael Toomin ruled that State’s Attorney Kim Foxx should have appointed a special prosecutor when she opted to recuse herself early in the case. Instead, Foxx turned the case over to her top deputy, Joseph Magats, who was named “acting” state’s attorney. A few weeks later, Magats decided to drop all charges against the actor in exchange for the forfeiture of a $10,000 bond.

“There was and is no legally cognizable office of Acting State’s Attorney known to our statutes or to the common law,” Toomin wrote. “Its existence was only in the eye or the imagination of its creator, Kim Foxx. But, she was possessed of no authority, constitutionally or statutorily, to create that office.”

The judge’s decision potentially means that Smollett could once again be charged with filing a false report.

Related

“If reasonable grounds exist to further prosecute Smollett, in the interest of justice the special prosecutor may take such action as may be appropriate to effectuate that result,” Toomin wrote.

Smollett was accused of faking a hate crime against himself on Jan. 29 in order to garner attention. Smollett has maintained throughout that he was accosted and beaten by two men who yelled homophobic and racial slurs and put a noose around his neck.

The case has seesawed dramatically since then. Chicago police initially gave Smollett the benefit of the doubt, at least in public, saying he was being treated as a victim of a hate crime. But once investigators concluded he had fabricated the story and hired two men to beat him up, he was slammed with a 16-count indictment.

Foxx had recused herself early in the case, after it was revealed that she had spoken with a Smollett family member and tried to intervene to get federal authorities to investigate. She later argued that she had not formally recused her office, and had only personally stepped aside due to racist rumors that she and Smollett were related.

In his ruling, Judge Toomin called the “recusal that really wasn’t” “an exercise in sophistry.” The judge did not find enough evidence to show that Foxx had a genuine conflict of interest that would require her recusal, but held that once she made the decision to step aside, state law mandated the appointment of a special prosecutor.

Following the indictment, Foxx sent Magats a text message on March 8 suggesting it was overkill. “Sooo… I’m recused, but when people accuse us of overcharging cases… 16 counts on a class 4 becomes exhibit A,” she wrote.

Magats dropped the charges on March 26, sparking outrage from Mayor Rahm Emanuel and others who thought Smollett was handed a sweetheart deal. Retired Judge Sheila O’Brien filed a petition in April seeking the appointment of a special prosecutor to look into the case, and into Foxx’s handling of it.

Under Illinois law, the state attorney general’s office will be asked to assume the role of special prosecutor. If the office is unwilling to take the case, the request would then go to county prosecutors’ offices around the state.

Smollett was written out of the last two episodes of “Empire.” While Fox picked up his contract for the upcoming final season, creator Lee Daniels recently said on Twitter that Smollett will not return.

Popular on Variety

  • Schitt's Creek Wigs

    'Schitt's Creek's' Catherine O'Hara Takes Us Inside Moira Rose's Wig Collection

  • Dwyane Wade Variety Studio, Presented by

    Dwyane Wade On Supporting His Son at Pride: 'This is My Job As a Father'

  • Variety Power of Pride

    'Pose' Cast Explains Why Pride is Important in 2019

  • Behind the Scenes of Variety's Power

    Behind the Scenes at Variety's Power of Pride Cover Shoot

  • Janet Mock: Netflix Deal is a

    Janet Mock on Netflix Deal: 'I Never Thought That I Would Be Embraced'

  • A Night in the Writer's Room

    Comedy Showrunners on the Impact of the WGA Staffing Boost

  • A Night in the Writer's Room

    Showrunners on the Realities of Writing: ‘It’s A Continual Cycle of Panic and Fear, It’s Super Fun’

  • Chris Hemsworth MIB premiere Thor

    Chris Hemsworth Responds to the 'Avengers: Endgame' Fat-Shaming Thor Controversy

  • Younger Hilary Duff Sutton Foster

    Hilary Duff and Sutton Foster Proud That 'Younger' Flaunts Women's Careers Over Romance

  • Deadwood Costumes

    'Deadwood' Designer Janie Bryant Used Original 1880s Dress for HBO Movie

More Biz

  • Jussie Smollett

    Judge to Appoint Special Prosecutor in Jussie Smollett Case

    In yet another bizarre twist, a Chicago judge on Friday ordered the appointment of a special prosecutor to review the hoax case against “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett. Judge Michael Toomin ruled that State’s Attorney Kim Foxx should have appointed a special prosecutor when she opted to recuse herself early in the case. Instead, Foxx turned [...]

  • LGBT Rights Around the World

    The State of LGBTQ Rights Globally

    Pride is on the march across the globe as more and more countries recognize the freedom and rights of their LGBTQ citizens. Homosexuality is now legal in a majority of the world’s 195 nations — the latest, Botswana, joined the list June 11 — and marriage equality prevails in nearly 30 territories, covering more than [...]

  • Latin Hitmaker Tainy and Ex-Roc Nation

    Latin Hitmaker Tainy and Ex-Roc Nation Exec Launch NEON16 With Interscope (EXCLUSIVE)

    Grammy-winning reggaeton hitmaker Tainy — who’s coproduced two of the biggest songs of the past two years, J Balvin’s “Mi Gente” and Cardi B’s “I Like It” — and former Roc Nation Records executive VP Lex Borrero have teamed up to launch a new company called NEON16. Described as a “multifaceted talent incubator,” NEON16’s label [...]

  • Cardi B and OffsetASCAP Rhythm &

    Cardi B, T.I., Motown Win Big at ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Awards

    Cardi B took home the award for Songwriter of the Year at Thursday evening’s 32nd annual ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Awards at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Los Angeles, recognizing her as the artist who has written or co-written the greatest number of most-performed songs of the past year via hits like “Bartier Cardi,” “Ring,” [...]

  • Sub Pop Cofounder Jonathan Poneman Talks

    Sub Pop Cofounder Jonathan Poneman Talks Legacy and Lifetime Achievement Award

    In its early days, Sub Pop seemed like one of the last record companies on earth that would survive, let alone remain vital, for more than 30 years. They brought Nirvana and Soundgarden to the world, but seemed destined to be forever typecast as the ground zero of grunge, a rock genre that shook the [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad