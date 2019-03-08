Jussie Smollett Indicted on 16 Counts in Attack Hoax Case

“Empire” actor Jussie Smollett has been indicted on 16 counts stemming from his alleged staging of a Jan. 29 hate attack, according to media reports from ABC, NBC and CBS News.

Smollett had previously been charged with a single count of filing a false police report, which carries the possibility of up to three years in prison.

Smollett initially told Chicago police that he was assaulted at 2 a.m. by two men who shouted homophobic and racial slurs and put a noose around his neck. Police later determined that Smollett had paid two men $3,500 to stage the attack.

Smollett denies the allegations.

More to come…