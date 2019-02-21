×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Jussie Smollett Charged With Filing False Police Report

By
Gene Maddaus

Senior Media Writer

Gene's Most Recent Stories

View All
Jussie Smollett
CREDIT: John Salangsang/Variety

Empire” actor Jussie Smollett has been charged with filing a false police report, the Chicago police said Wednesday.

“Detectives will make contact with his legal team to negotiate a reasonable surrender for his arrest,” police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said on Twitter.

Police said earlier that they were presenting evidence to a grand jury. Smollett could face one to three years in prison if convicted of the felony charge, though he could also be sentenced to probation.

Smollett told police on Jan. 29 that he had been attacked by two men, who poured bleach on him, put a rope around his neck, and used racial and homophobic slurs. Police scoured surveillance cameras in the area, and were unable to find images of the attack. They were able to track down two brothers, Abel and Ola Osundairo, who were in the vicinity of the event.

The brothers were arrested last week and questioned for two days. Local media reported that they told detectives that Smollett had paid them to carry out the attack. The two brothers were spotted Wednesday by reporters at the Cook County grand jury.

Smollett’s attorneys have denied that he staged the assault, saying that the accusation represented a further victimization.

Fox has not commented on the latest developments, but did issue a statement earlier in the day Wednesday standing by Smollett.

Popular on Variety

  • Last Time I Cried at the

    Last Time I Cried at the Movies

  • Roma Cinematography

    How Alfonso Cuaron Came to the Contemporary Black-and-White Look of 'Roma'

  • Rebel Wilson'Isn't it Romantic' Film Premiere,

    Rebel Wilson on 'Isn't It Romantic' Controversy: 'It Was Purely to Lift My Fellow Plus-Size Women Up'

  • Howard Stern is "Beyond F------ Up"

    'Lorena' Director: Howard Stern Owes Lorena Bobbitt a Public Apology

  • Daniel Radcliffe photographed at the Variety

    Daniel Radcliffe on Answering Prayers in 'Miracle Workers'

  • BTS Wants to Sing With Lady

    BTS Wants to Sing With Lady Gaga

  • How Miley Cyrus Set Up Her

    How Miley Cyrus Set Up Her Duet With Shawn Mendes

  • Smokey Robinson Defends J. Lo’s Motown

    Smokey Robinson Defends J. Lo’s Motown Grammy Tribute

  • Brandi Carlile Uncovered

    Brandi Carlile on LGBTQ Representation: 'It's Important to Be Out in Your Music'

  • Super Bowl LIII: Rams or Patriots?

    Rams vs. Patriots: Who Should Win Super Bowl LIII?

More TV

  • Jussie Smollett

    Jussie Smollett Charged With Filing False Police Report

    “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett has been charged with filing a false police report, the Chicago police said Wednesday. “Detectives will make contact with his legal team to negotiate a reasonable surrender for his arrest,” police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said on Twitter. Police said earlier that they were presenting evidence to a grand jury. Smollett could [...]

  • Coast Guard Lieutenant Hit List

    Coast Guard Lieutenant Targeted CNN, MSNBC Anchors and Democrats for Attacks

    Anchors at CNN and MSNBC and prominent Democrats were targeted for attack by a Coast Guard lieutenant arrested Friday on a firearms charge, according to federal prosecutors in Maryland. In court documents revealed Wednesday, prosecutors describe the firearms and controlled substance charges Christopher Paul Hasson is facing as “the proverbial tip of the iceberg.” CNN’s [...]

  • TV News Roundup: HBO Releases 'The

    TV News Roundup: HBO Drops Trailer for 'The Case Against Adnan Syed' (Watch)

    In today’s TV news roundup, HBO released the first official trailer for its upcoming docu-series “The Case Against Adnan Syed,” and Freeform announced three new cast members for its upcoming comedy series “Besties,” starring Jordin Sparks. DATES Netflix’s upcoming docu-series “Formula 1: Drive to Survive” is set to premiere March 8 on the streaming platform. [...]

  • Rory O'Malley A Legacy of Changing

    NBC Pilot 'Like Magic' Adds 'Hamilton's' Rory O'Malley

    Rory O’Malley, best known for his turn as King George in the Broadway run of “Hamilton” as well as the show’s first national tour, has been cast in the upcoming NBC single-camera comedy pilot “Like Magic.” He will play Michael V., the quieter partner in a two-man magic team with a character named Michael B. [...]

  • Zach Woods

    'Silicon Valley' Star Zach Woods Joins HBO Comedy Pilot 'Avenue 5'

    Zach Woods is staying in the HBO fold. The actor, who currently stars in the HBO comedy series “Silicon Valley,” has been cast in the comedy pilot “Avenue 5” currently in the works at the premium cabler. The project is described as a comedy set in the future, mostly in space. Woods will play Matt [...]

  • Jussie Smollett suspect

    Jussie Smollett Named a Suspect by Chicago Police for Filing False Report

    Chicago police have named “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett as a suspect in a criminal investigation, three weeks after he reported he was the victim of a hate crime. Detectives are presenting evidence to a grand jury, which is expected to determine whether to indict Smollett on a charge of filing a false police report. “Jussie [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad