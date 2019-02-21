Jussie Smollett’s Bail Set at $100,000, Must Surrender Passport

A Chicago judge set a $100,000 bond for Jussie Smollett on Thursday, as the “Empire” actor made his first court appearance.
Smollett faces one felony count of filing a false police report. Police allege that Smollett staged a Jan. 29 attack, telling police that he was accosted by two men who used racial and homophobic slurs.
If convicted, he could face one to three years in prison, though he could also be sentenced to probation. Smollett could also be ordered to repay the cost of the Chicago Police Department investigation.
Police allege that Smollett paid Abel and Ola Osundairo $3500 to carry out the attack. Detectives were able to track down the two brothers using surveillance cameras and taxi and rideshare records.
More to come.
Popular on Variety
Last Time I Cried at the Movies
How Alfonso Cuaron Came to the Contemporary Black-and-White Look of 'Roma'
Rebel Wilson on 'Isn't It Romantic' Controversy: 'It Was Purely to Lift My Fellow Plus-Size Women Up'
'Lorena' Director: Howard Stern Owes Lorena Bobbitt a Public Apology
Daniel Radcliffe on Answering Prayers in 'Miracle Workers'
BTS Wants to Sing With Lady Gaga
How Miley Cyrus Set Up Her Duet With Shawn Mendes
Smokey Robinson Defends J. Lo’s Motown Grammy Tribute
Brandi Carlile on LGBTQ Representation: 'It's Important to Be Out in Your Music'
Rams vs. Patriots: Who Should Win Super Bowl LIII?
The estate of Michael Jackson sued HBO on Thursday, accusing the cable channel of violating a non-disparagement clause by agreeing to run “Leaving Neverland,” a documentary accusing Jackson of sexual abuse. The suit seeks to compel HBO to litigate the matter in a public arbitration process, and claims that the estate could be awarded $100 [...]
A week after her candid interview with Jussie Smollett about the actor’s alleged attack, “Good Morning America” host Robin Roberts has reacted to news of Smollett’s arrest. In a turn of events, Smollett was taken into police custody Thursday and is being charged with filing a false police report. “This touches all the buttons,” Roberts said [...]
Mindy Kaling is departing Universal Television after more than a decade at the studio. The “Mindy Project” creator has signed a new six-year overall deal at Warner Bros. Television. Under the deal, Kaling will develop, write and produce new television projects for all platforms, including broadcast, cable channels, and streaming. According to sources, Kaling stands [...]
Following the arrest of Jussie Smollett on Thursday, with the “Empire” star facing charges of filing a false police report and disorderly conduct after allegedly staging an attack, celebrities and politicians were quick to weigh in on social media. President Donald Trump tweeted Thursday morning, “What about MAGA and the tens of millions of people [...]
Shelby Shaftel has been promoted to senior vice president of alternative programming and development at NBC. There, as part of her position, she will oversee projects from concept through post-production and direct creative, staffing decisions, talent, marketing and high-level brand partnerships. Among the shows she currently oversees are “The Titan Games,” “Making It,” and “The [...]
Jennifer Lopez is the latest celebrity to hop on TikTok, the short-form video app owned by Chinese internet giant ByteDance — more proof of the app’s growing traction, and reflective of media companies’ desire to reach its young-skewing base. Lopez had a very specific aim: to get fans excited about “World of Dance,” the NBC [...]
TNT has pulled an upcoming episode of its hip-hop roast battle show “Drop the Mic” featuring “Empire” star Jussie Smollett. The episode, set to air March 6, was yanked following the arrest of Smollett on Thursday for allegedly staging a hate crime against himself. In the episode, Danielle Brooks, who plays Taystee on “Orange Is [...]