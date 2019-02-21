Jussie Smollett’s Bail Set at $100,000, Must Surrender Passport

A Chicago judge set a $100,000 bond for Jussie Smollett on Thursday, as the “Empire” actor made his first court appearance.

Smollett faces one felony count of filing a false police report. Police allege that Smollett staged a Jan. 29 attack, telling police that he was accosted by two men who used racial and homophobic slurs.

If convicted, he could face one to three years in prison, though he could also be sentenced to probation. Smollett could also be ordered to repay the cost of the Chicago Police Department investigation.

Police allege that Smollett paid Abel and Ola Osundairo $3500 to carry out the attack. Detectives were able to track down the two brothers using surveillance cameras and taxi and rideshare records.

