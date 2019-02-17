×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Jussie Smollett Angrily Denies Complicity in Attack

By
Gene Maddaus

Senior Media Writer

Gene's Most Recent Stories

View All
Jussie Smollett Good Morning America
CREDIT: ABC Screenshot

Attorneys for “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett issued a statement Saturday denying that he orchestrated his Jan. 29 assault, and saying he is “angered” and “devastated” by recent developments in the case.

Chicago police want to interview Smollett, after learning new evidence from two Nigerian brothers who were released on Friday night. Local media outlets have reported that the brothers admitted to police that Smollett paid them to carry out the attack. Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi issued a statement earlier Saturday saying that the new evidence “shifted the trajectory of the investigation.”

Smollett’s attorneys denied that he was involved, saying “Nothing is further from the truth and anyone claiming otherwise is lying.”

Smollett told police on Jan. 29 that two men had attacked him, poured bleach on him, put a rope around his neck, and used racial and homophobic slurs. Police scoured hundreds of hours of surveillance video in search of clues in the case, eventually tracking down the two brothers on Wednesday night.

In the statement, Smollett’s attorneys say that one of the men is Smollett’s personal trainer.

Related

“It is impossible to believe that this person could have played a role in the crime against Jussie or would falsely claim Jussie’s complicity,” said the attorneys, Victor P. Henderson and Todd S. Pugh.

The lawyers said that Smollett is “the victim of a hate crime,” and will continue to cooperate with investigators.

“He has now been further victimized by claims attributed to these alleged perpetrators that Jussie played a role in his own attack,” the attorneys said.

The full statement:

“As a victim of a hate crime who has cooperated with the police investigation, Jussie Smollett is angered and devastated by recent reports that the perpetrators are individuals he is familiar with. He has now been further victimized by claims attributed to these alleged perpetrators that Jussie played a role in his own attack. Nothing is further from the truth and anyone claiming otherwise is lying.

“One of these purported suspects was Jussie’s personal trainer who he hired to ready him physically for a music video. It is impossible to believe that this person could have played a role in the crime against Jussie or would falsely claim Jussie’s complicity.

“Jussie and his attorneys anticipate being further updated by the Chicago Police Department on the status of the investigation and will continue to cooperate. At the present time, Jussie and his attorneys have no inclination to respond to ‘unnamed’ sources inside of the investigation, but will continue discussions through official channels.”

Popular on Variety

  • Daniel Radcliffe photographed at the Variety

    Daniel Radcliffe on Answering Prayers in 'Miracle Workers'

  • BTS Wants to Sing With Lady

    BTS Wants to Sing With Lady Gaga

  • How Miley Cyrus Set Up Her

    How Miley Cyrus Set Up Her Duet With Shawn Mendes

  • Smokey Robinson Defends J. Lo’s Motown

    Smokey Robinson Defends J. Lo’s Motown Grammy Tribute

  • Brandi Carlile Uncovered

    Brandi Carlile on LGBTQ Representation: 'It's Important to Be Out in Your Music'

  • Super Bowl LIII: Rams or Patriots?

    Rams vs. Patriots: Who Should Win Super Bowl LIII?

  • Writer/director Debra Eisenstadt poses for a

    'Imaginary Order' Director Experienced Sexism on Her Own Set

  • Alan Alda Reflects on His Life

    Alan Alda Reflects on His Life as An Actor

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    Inside Michael Jackson Sex Abuse Documentary 'Leaving Neverland'

  • Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies

    Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies on His Accusers

More TV

  • Jussie Smollett Good Morning America

    Jussie Smollett Angrily Denies Complicity in Attack

    Attorneys for “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett issued a statement Saturday denying that he orchestrated his Jan. 29 assault, and saying he is “angered” and “devastated” by recent developments in the case. Chicago police want to interview Smollett, after learning new evidence from two Nigerian brothers who were released on Friday night. Local media outlets have [...]

  • Jussie Smollett Empire

    Chicago Police Want to Talk to Jussie Smollett as New Evidence Emerges

    Chicago police are seeking to re-interview “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett, after new evidence emerged in his alleged assault. Smollett has claimed that two men attacked him at 2 a.m. on Jan. 29, yelled racial and homophobic slurs, poured bleach on him, and put a noose around his neck. The Chicago Police Department has consistently said [...]

  • Five Takes on Canal Plus, Federation’s

    Just Days Left to Catch Canal Plus’ ‘The Bureau’ on MyFFF

    The most lauded of titles on this year’s MyFrenchFilmFestival, UniFrance’s online showcase featured by over 50 OTT services around the world, may not be a film but a drama series. With four seasons aired, and a milestone in world sales on a French TV show, slow-boiling espionage series ‘Le Bureau des légendes’ (“The Bureau”) is [...]

  • Walt Disney Archives Founder Dave Smith

    Walt Disney Archives Founder Dave Smith Dies at 78

    Walt Disney Archives founder Dave Smith, the historian who spent 40 years cataloging and preserving the company’s legacy of entertainment and innovation, died Friday in Burbank, Calif. He was 78. Smith served as Disney’s chief archivist from 1970 to 2010. He was named a Disney Legend in 2007 and served as a consultant to the [...]

  • TV Writer Christopher Knopf, Former WGA

    TV Writer Christopher Knopf, Former WGA West President, Dies at 91

    Prolific Emmy-nominated television writer Christopher Edwin Knopf, former president of the Writers Guild of America West, died in his sleep of congestive heart failure on Feb. 13. He was 91. Knopf was born in New York and attended UCLA, leaving during his senior year to join the Air Force during World War II. He finished [...]

  • Jussie Smollett The Black AIDS Insitute

    Jussie Smollett Case: Two Suspects Released Without Charges as New Evidence Emerges

    After two days of questioning, the Chicago Police Department announced Friday evening that it has released two suspects in the Jussie Smollett case without filing charges. Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said that detectives had developed new information in the case. Police no longer consider the men to be suspects. “Due to new evidence as a [...]

  • GOTHAM: L-R: Guest star Cameron Monaghan

    TV News Roundup: Fox Drops 'Gotham' Final Season Trailer (Watch)

    In today’s TV news roundup, Fox released a new trailer for an upcoming episode of “Gotham” and Disney has announced the cast for its upcoming “High School Musical” series.  FIRST LOOKS Showtime released a new trailer and the official poster for the upcoming fourth season of “Billions,” premiering March 17 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. In [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad