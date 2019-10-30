Johnny Depp Settles Legal Battle With Attorney Jake Bloom

Johnny Depp has settled his long-running legal fight with his former attorney, Jake Bloom, whom he had accused of collecting tens of millions in fees without a representation agreement.

Depp’s attorney, Adam Waldman, said that Bloom’s firm, Bloom Hergott, agreed to pay an “8-figure” amount to settle the case. Depp sued Bloom in October 2017, alleging that the attorney had improperly collected more than $30 million in legal fees over the course of their 18-year relationship.

Bloom countersued, claiming that Depp had failed to fully pay his bills, and sought to have Depp’s case thrown out. However, in a critical ruling last year, Judge Terry Green declined to dismiss Depp’s suit, finding that Bloom and Depp had a contingency agreement, which under state law must be in writing. Bloom was paid a commission based on Depp’s earnings.

“Today, Bloom Hergott provided Johnny Depp an 8-figure payment to settle Mr. Depp’s lawsuit against the firm for fraud, conflict of interest, disgorgement of over $30 million in voidable fees and other malfeasance that they engaged in over nearly two decades,” Waldman said in a statement.

Bryan Freedman, who represented Bloom Hergott, said the litigation was settled for a “fraction” of Depp’s original demand.

“The former law firm of Bloom Hergott, with the help of its insurance carrier, has favorably settled the litigation with Johnny Depp for a fraction of his original demand,” Freedman said. “While the firm was confident it would prevail at trial, we are nonetheless pleased with this resolution as it expedites the firm’s winding down process and allows it to get off the endless Johnny Depp litigation train.”

Bloom and his partner, Alan Hergott, retired in May, turning their firm over to remaining partners. The new firm was christened Goodman Schenkman & Brecheen.