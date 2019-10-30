×

Johnny Depp Settles Legal Battle With Attorney Jake Bloom

By
Gene Maddaus

Senior Media Writer

Gene's Most Recent Stories

View All
Johnny Depp
CREDIT: Zhang Yu/ZCOOL HelloRF/Shutterstock

Johnny Depp has settled his long-running legal fight with his former attorney, Jake Bloom, whom he had accused of collecting tens of millions in fees without a representation agreement.

Depp’s attorney, Adam Waldman, said that Bloom’s firm, Bloom Hergott, agreed to pay an “8-figure” amount to settle the case. Depp sued Bloom in October 2017, alleging that the attorney had improperly collected more than $30 million in legal fees over the course of their 18-year relationship.

Bloom countersued, claiming that Depp had failed to fully pay his bills, and sought to have Depp’s case thrown out. However, in a critical ruling last year, Judge Terry Green declined to dismiss Depp’s suit, finding that Bloom and Depp had a contingency agreement, which under state law must be in writing. Bloom was paid a commission based on Depp’s earnings.

“Today, Bloom Hergott provided Johnny Depp an 8-figure payment to settle Mr. Depp’s lawsuit against the firm for fraud, conflict of interest, disgorgement of over $30 million in voidable fees and other malfeasance that they engaged in over nearly two decades,” Waldman said in a statement.

Bryan Freedman, who represented Bloom Hergott, said the litigation was settled for a “fraction” of Depp’s original demand.

“The former law firm of Bloom Hergott, with the help of its insurance carrier, has favorably settled the litigation with Johnny Depp for a fraction of his original demand,” Freedman said. “While the firm was confident it would prevail at trial, we are nonetheless pleased with this resolution as it expedites the firm’s winding down process and allows it to get off the endless Johnny Depp litigation train.”

Bloom and his partner, Alan Hergott, retired in May, turning their firm over to remaining partners. The new firm was christened Goodman Schenkman & Brecheen.

More Biz

  • Johnny Depp

    Johnny Depp Settles Legal Battle With Attorney Jake Bloom

    Johnny Depp has settled his long-running legal fight with his former attorney, Jake Bloom, whom he had accused of collecting millions in fees without a proper representation agreement. “The former law firm of Bloom Hergott, with the help of its insurance carrier, has favorably settled the litigation with Johnny Depp for a fraction of his [...]

  • LizzoAustin City Limits Music Festival, Weekend

    Anthem Acquires Catalog With Ricky Reed-Penned Hits by Lizzo, Halsey, Meghan Trainor

    Anthem Entertainment announced that they have acquired a catalog of songs from Boardwalk Music Group, which were co-written by songwriter Eric Frederic (Ricky Reed). The catalog includes hits by artists such as Halsey, Leon Bridges, Lizzo, and more. The acquired catalog includes the smash single “Truth Hurts” from Lizzo, which was No. 1 on the [...]

  • Kevin MacLellan

    Kevin MacLellan to Depart NBCUniversal as Domestic, International Teams Merge

    Kevin MacLellan is exiting NBCUniversal after nearly two decades. MacLellan, the chairman of NBCU’s global distribution and international operations, will stay on with the company during the transition period before his official departure. Jeff Shell, chairman of NBCUniversal Film and Entertainment, made the announcement to staffers in a memo on Wednesday that has been obtained [...]

  • MGM logo

    MGM TV Sets Development Pact With China Star Omnimedia

    MGM TV is moving in to production in the Middle Kingdom through a development pact for local-language shows with China Star Omnimedia. The deal calls for MGM to work with China Star Omnimedia (previously known as Star China Media) on developing and producing shows for local audiences. China Star will distribute the programs in China, [...]

  • Sony Recorded Music Revenues up 10.5%

    Sony Recorded Music Revenues up 10.5% for Quarter, Streaming Soars 21%

    Sony Music saw another robust quarter, as its global streaming revenues climbed to $622 million — 21.4% over the same period last year — and its total recorded music revenues jumped 10.5% to $1.04 billion, according to a report for the quarter released early Wednesday, according to Music Business Worldwide. The report, part of Sony’s [...]

  • Craig Greiwe is Chief Strategy Officer

    Craig Greiwe Named Chief Strategy, Transformation Officer at Rogers & Cowan/PMK

    Craig Greiwe will take on the role of chief strategy and transformation officer at Rogers & Cowan/PMK, one of the first big steps at the starry public-relations and marketing firm since parent company Interpublic Group of Cos. formed it in July by combining PMK-BNC and Rogers & Cowan. Greiwe is charged with overseeing the agency’s [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad