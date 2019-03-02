Johnny Depp Reportedly Sues Amber Heard for $50M Over Washington Post Op-Ed

Johnny Depp has reportedly filed a lawsuit for defamation against his ex-wife Amber Heard over the op-ed she wrote in the Washington Post back in December, which detailed her alleged experiences with domestic violence without naming Depp.

The suit, which is for $50 million, says Heard “is not a victim of domestic abuse, she is a perpetrator.” The suit also denies that Depp ever abused Heard, and claims that her allegations were part of an “elaborate hoax to generate positive publicity” for the “Aquaman” star.

“The op-ed depended on the central premise that Ms. Heard was a domestic abuse victim and that Mr. Depp perpetrated domestic violence against her,” Depp’s lawyers allege.

“I became a public figure representing domestic abuse, and I felt the full force of our culture’s wrath for women who speak out,” Heard wrote in the op-ed.

“This frivolous action is just the latest of Johnny Depp’s repeated efforts to silence Amber Heard,” said Heard’s attorney. “Mr. Depp’s actions prove he is unable to accept the truth of his ongoing abusive behavior. But while he appears hell-bent on achieving self destruction, we will prevail in defeating this groundless lawsuit and ending the continued vile harassment of my client by Mr. Depp and his legal team.”

Heard and Depp married in 2015 after meeting in 2011 on the set of “The Rum Diary.” Heard filed for divorce in 2016 after claiming Depp was violent towards her, and donated the $7 million settlement that resulted from the split to charity.

The lawsuit is just the latest of Depp’s legal entanglements. He’s sued his former managers, which was settled out of court, as well as his former attorney, which resulted in a win for Depp over the pair’s unwritten contract.