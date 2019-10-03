×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

John Malone Sells His Remaining Lionsgate Stock to Mark Rachesky

By
Cynthia Littleton

Business Editor

Cynthia's Most Recent Stories

View All
John Malone
CREDIT: Andrew Gombert/Epa/REX/Shutterstock

Renowned media investor John Malone has sold off his remaining stock holdings in Lionsgate, the studio that has grappled with a steep decline in its share price during the past two years.

On Thursday, Malone and Malone-affiliated trusts sold a total of 2.4 million shares for $22 million to Mark Rachesky, Lionsgate chairman who now owns about 22.2% of the company. Malone also sold another 517,437 shares on the open market from Sept. 23-30.

Malone has been in the process of selling Lionsgate shares for the past two years. He exited as a member of the company’s board of directors last year and was replaced by his nephew, Daniel Sanchez.

While Malone has sold his interest, Liberty Global, one of the companies he controls, has in recent months acquired Lionsgate shares to raise its stake in the company to 4.9%. In early 2015, Malone, Discovery Inc. and Liberty Global acquired just under 10% of Lionsgate in a series of transactions.

Lionsgate declined to comment on the transaction. Malone is known to have been in the process of shedding some of his personal investments and cutting back on the number of board seats he holds.

Lionsgate has become a takeover target as its stock struggles amid questions about how the company will remain competitive in a fast-changing entertainment marketplace. News of the Malone stock sale came on the day when Lionsgate shares gained 11 cents to close at $9.06. In after-hours trading, shares climbed another 13 cents.

More Film

  • John Malone

    John Malone Sells His Remaining Lionsgate Stock to Mark Rachesky

    Renowned media investor John Malone has sold off his remaining stock holdings in Lionsgate, the studio that has grappled with a steep decline in its share price during the past two years. On Thursday, Malone and Malone-affiliated trusts sold a total of 2.4 million shares for $22 million to Mark Rachesky, Lionsgate chairman who now [...]

  • Suk Suk picked up by Films

    Busan: ‘Suk Suk’ Rights Picked up by Films Boutique

    World sales rights to gay drama “Suk Suk” were picked up by Films Boutique, on the eve of the film’s world premiere at the Busan International Film Festival. Directed by Ray Yeung (“Front Cover,” “Cut Sleeve Boys”), “Suk Suk” is the story of two elderly men who have spent all their lives hiding their sexuality, [...]

  • Steel Rain

    Busan: 'Steel Rain' Sequel Launched by Lotte Cultureworks

    “Steel Rain” duo Jung Woo-sung and Kwak Do-won are reuniting in political action drama “Summit: Steel Rain.” While the director and key cast from “Steel Rain” remain the same, Lotte Cultureworks has come on board to replace the film’s previous investor-distributor Next Entertainment World. Lotte will be handling the film’s international sales at Busan International [...]

  • Cinedigm acquires rights to 'A New

    Cinedigm Celebrates Cross-Cultural ‘Christmas’ (EXCLUSIVE)

    Cinedigm, an independent content distributor and digital platform operator, has acquired North American rights to cross-cultural holiday drama “A New Christmas.” The film will have its world premiere at the Heartland International Film Festival on Oct. 13. Cinedigm plans to release it in North American cinemas, on digital and on demand in December. “A New [...]

  • Parasite

    Contenders Including 'Parasite,' 'Just Mercy' to Screen at SCAD Savannah Film Festival

    The 22nd SCAD Savannah Film Festival has set a program packed with potential awards contenders, including screenings of “Parasite,” “Just Mercy,” “The Report,” “Waves,” “The King,” “Harriet” and “Honey Boy.” The Georgia event kicks off Oct. 26 with opening night film “The Aeronauts,” directed by Tom Harper, and closed Nov. 2 with a gala screening [...]

  • Masumi in Yakuza Princess

    Masumi and Jonathan Rhys Meyers Star in Vicente Amorim's 'Yakuza Princess' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Japanese-American singer-actress Masumi will make her big screen debut opposite Jonathan Rhys Meyers in “Yakuza Princess,” which has completed filming in Brazil. The Japanese-styled thriller also stars Tsuyoshi Ihara (“Letters From Iwo Jima”). “Princess” is an adaptation of a Brazilian graphic novel “Samurai Shiro” by Danilo Beyruth, in which a Japanese gang boss is killed, [...]

  • Adil Hussain returns to Busan

    Indian Star Adil Hussain Returns to Busan With Two World Premieres

    Adil Hussain, prominent star of Indian independent cinema, will be present at the Busan International Film Festival as the male lead of two Indian world premieres. In Vijay Jayapal’s “Nirvana Inn,” Hussain headlines alongside Sandhya Mridul (“Bridge”) and Rajshri Deshpande (“Sexy Durga”). At an earlier stage, the film was at the Busan Asian Project Market [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad