John Legere to Step Down as T-Mobile CEO

John Legere, after more than seven years at the helm of T-Mobile and leading the takeover of rival carrier Sprint, will resign as CEO next May.

Legere will be replaced by Mike Sievert as CEO, effective May 1, 2020. Sievert is currently president and COO of T-Mobile, and his new title will be president and CEO. Legere will remain a member of the board after he exits as chief executive.

Earlier this month, reports said Legere was in talks to take over as CEO of WeWork, the troubled shared-workplace startup. According to a CNBC report last week, Legere doesn’t plan to take the job.

