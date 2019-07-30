John Franck Named Executive VP of Commercial & Marketing For ADA

Alternative Distribution Alliance (ADA), the independent distribution division of Warner Music Group, today announced the appointment of John Franck to EVP, Commercial & Marketing. In this newly created role, Franck will have oversight of ADA’s global commercial relationships, digital marketing, and digital sales & strategy. He will report to Eliah Seton, President of Independent Music & Creator Services, Warner Music Group.

“John has built a reputation as a brilliant and creative thinker, a determined and process-oriented executive, and a warm and kind soul,” said Seton. “His breadth of experience, along with his outstanding relationships across the digital platforms, will make him a tremendous asset as we continue to raise the bar in the services we provide our label partners and artists. We’re thrilled to welcome him to the ADA family.”

“When I first began my career at Elektra, I remember the great joy and excitement I felt walking into the building,” Franck said. “I feel the same way returning to the Warner family, working with Eliah and his team at ADA.”

Franck most recently served as Chief Marketing Officer for 300 Entertainment, helping to build the company into one of the world’s leading independent record labels. At 300, he worked with artists across all genres, including Highly Suspect, Cheat Codes, Fetty Wap, Migos, Coheed and Cambria, and many others. Previously, Franck was SVP of Marketing & Content Creation at Entertainment One for over a decade before joining independent label, Razor & Tie as the Head of Marketing and Label Acquisitions. Prior to that, he held roles at Sony Music and at Elektra.