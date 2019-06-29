Screenwriter and WGA West Board Member John August Signs With Verve

“Big Fish” screenwriter John August has signed with Verve talent agency, marking a high-profile recruit for the agency that is the first among the established Hollywood literary players to agree to the Writers Guild of America’s new rules governing talent agents.

August is a veteran screenwriter an an influential voice among writers as co-host with Craig Mazin of the long-running podcast “Scriptnotes.” He’s also a WGA West board member.

August disclosed his new agency home in a tweet sent Friday afternoon. The signing comes more than two months after the WGA directed members to fire talent agents that refuse to agree to the guild’s newly implemented Agency Code of Conduct, which bans agents from receiving packaging fees on conflict of interest groups.

“When I toured Verve, I really liked the vibe and spirit. It felt like a good match. To be clear: I would have met with ANY agency that had signed the agreement. I know a lot of screenwriters who will do the same,” August wrote.

I’ve signed with Verve. They’re the agency that reps some of my favorite writers, including Michael Arndt, Meg LeFauve and three of my former assistants. I’m excited to join them. — John August (@johnaugust) June 28, 2019

August was previously with UTA.

“Back in April, I tweeted that I’d happily give my UTA agent of 20+ years a kidney,” August wrote. “The offer still stands. But my frustration with big agency practices has only grown. I don’t think they’re putting clients first.”