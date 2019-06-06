×
42West Alum Joe Quenqua Named Chief Communications Officer of WW International

Former 42West managing director Joe Quenqua has been named the chief communications officer of WW International, formerly Weight Watchers. In his new role, Quenqua will report to WW president and CEO Mindy Grossman.

“I’m thrilled that Joe has joined the WW team,” said Grossman. “He is a seasoned communications professional with an outstanding track record working with some of the most successful and admired brands in both the entertainment and technology industries. His expertise in brand building, particularly in the consumer and tech sectors, will be invaluable in shaping our story across all of our stakeholders as we continue to inspire millions to live healthier lives.”

Prior to his time at 42West, Quenqua was the executive vice president of Dan Klores Communications. In that role, he and his team worked on campaigns for clients including Amazon Studios, HBO, Netflix, The Walt Disney Company, Viacom, Conde Nast Entertainment, and many more. He was also key to the creation of DKC/O&M, the PR industry’s first national Broadway and live events division.

Quenqua previously spent 11 years at Walt Disney Studios, leading national media strategies for titles and brands including Pixar, Marvel, and all Disney live action and animation. He concurrently served as the head of global communications and worldwide publicity for Disney Theatrical Group. He had also previously worked at both mPRm Public Relations as vice president of film as well as PMK Public relations.

Weight Watchers rebranded as WW International in late 2018 as part of the company’s bid to become a global wellness brand. In 2015, Oprah Winfrey purchased an equity stake in the company and joined its board of directors.

