×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Jerry Seinfeld Beats ‘Comedians in Cars’ Copyright Suit

By
Gene Maddaus

Senior Media Writer

Gene's Most Recent Stories

View All
jerry seinfeld garry shandling comedians in cars getting coffee
CREDIT: Courtesy of Sony Pictures

Jerry Seinfeld has won a copyright battle against a former collaborator who claimed he had conceived the idea for “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee.”

U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan ruled Monday that Christian Charles’ copyright suit was barred by the statute of limitations.

Charles was the director of “Comedian,” the 2002 documentary starring Seinfeld. During that shoot, Charles filmed Seinfeld and a friend on a cross-country trip. He alleged in his suit that he later pitched Seinfeld an idea for a show in which he and a friend drive around.

The idea sat around until 2011, when Seinfeld began developing “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee.” Charles worked on the project, but the two had a dispute over whether he would be paid to direct episodes on a work-for-hire basis, as Seinfeld wanted, or whether he would be given ownership and a piece of the backend, as Charles wanted. The relationship fell apart in 2012, and Charles had no further involvement in the show.

The show debuted on Sony Crackle, and later moved to Netflix. In December 2017, five years after parting ways with Seinfeld, Charles filed a copyright infringement suit. Seinfeld’s attorneys have argued that the suit was barred by the three-year statute of limitations.

Seinfeld’s attorneys have also said that Charles released any claims against Seinfeld in 2012, when he agreed to be paid $107,734.41 for his work on the show.

Nathan dismissed the suit on statute of limitations grounds.

“Because Charles was on notice that his ownership claim had been repudiated since at least 2012, his infringement claim is time-barred,” she wrote.

More Biz

  • jerry seinfeld garry shandling comedians in

    Jerry Seinfeld Beats 'Comedians in Cars' Copyright Suit

    Jerry Seinfeld has won a copyright battle against a former collaborator who claimed he had conceived the idea for “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee.” U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan ruled Monday that Christian Charles’ copyright suit was barred by the statute of limitations. Charles was the director of “Comedian,” the 2002 documentary starring Seinfeld. During [...]

  • Reverend Al SharptonPhoenix Awards Dinner, CBCF

    Reverend Al Sharpton to Speak at Mondo.NYC Conference

    The Reverend Al Sharpton will speak about the intersection of music and politics at the Mondo.NYC conference, the music and business summit run by the former directors of the CMJ Music Marathon. “Music & Politics: A Conversation with Rev. Al Sharpton” will be moderated by Osei the Dark Secret, host of the Tech This Out [...]

  • ICM logo

    ICM COO Justin Dearborn and HR Chief Cindy Ballard Exit Agency (EXCLUSIVE)

    Two top executives are out at ICM Partners. Chief operating officer Justin Dearborn and chief human resources officer Cindy Ballard are leaving, capping brief tenures for both at the Hollywood talent agency. An ICM spokesperson confirmed that Dearborn and Ballard resigned this week, adding that both are leaving the agency on amicable terms, and that [...]

  • Ari Emanuel 48th Anniversary Gala Vanguard

    Endeavor IPO Delay Sends Shockwaves Through Agency Business

    As Endeavor grew from a small startup to a worldwide entertainment conglomerate, it cultivated a reputation for limitless ambition and ruthless competition. So when the company withdrew its public offering on Thursday, mere hours before it was to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange, it was more than a temporary setback. Endeavor not [...]

  • Taylor SwiftMTV Video Music Awards, Arrivals,

    Taylor Swift's 'Lover' Is Certified Platinum

    To the surprise of basically no one, Taylor Swift’s “Lover” has officially been certified platinum. According to Republic Records, the 18-track album has received its platinum certification from the RIAA after amassing over 1 million U.S sales. The certification comes only four weeks after its Aug. 23 release. Swift’s seventh studio album, which has also [...]

  • 2 Chainz performs at Sir Lucian

    2 Chainz Acquires Stake in Atlanta's A3C Festival & Conference

    A3C has announced that rapper Tauheed “2 Chainz” Epps has purchased a stake in the A3C Festival & Conference and is now part of the ownership group. 2 Chainz will be a creative curator and business advisor involved with curating panels and artist lineups, along with “developing the overall experience of A3C,” according to the [...]

  • Taylor Swift performs at Amazon Music's

    Taylor Swift, BTS, Billie Eilish to Perform at iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour Dates

    Taylor Swift, BTS, Billie Eilish and the Jonas Brothers are just a few of the artists that will be rocking around the Christmas tree during the 2019 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball tour, the company announced today. The 12-city arena tour will feature different lineups in markets like Tampa; Dallas/Ft. Worth; Los Angeles; San Francisco; Minneapolis/St. Paul; [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad