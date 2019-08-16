Jeffrey Epstein’s Autopsy Rules That He Died by Suicide

Jeffrey Epstein’s death earlier this month has been ruled a suicide by hanging.

The New York Times reported on Friday that the city’s medical examiner has officially made the ruling six days after Epstein was found dead in his jail cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Manhattan.

According to the Times, which cites a copy of the report, guards found Epstein at about 6:30 a.m. on Saturday while making their rounds. He appeared to have tied a bedsheet to a top row of bunk beds and then knelt to the floor, breaking his neck. This aligns with a report earlier this week, which said Epstein sustained multiple breaks in his neck bones.

Epstein’s death had been at the center of speculation, given the circumstances surrounding the disgraced multimillionaire. He was awaiting trail on sex trafficking charges, and was found just a day after court records were unsealed in which one of his alleged victims, Virginia Giuffre, claimed that she was kept as a teenage sex slave by the Hollywood financier.

