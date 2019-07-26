Jeffrey Epstein Reportedly Used Victoria’s Secret Billionaire for Access to Women

Multimillionaire businessman Jeffrey Epstein used his position as a close working partner of billionaire Leslie Wexner to gain access to women, the New York Times reported Thursday.

According to the report, Epstein mysteriously inserted himself into Wexner’s financial and personal affairs, where he obtained a large amount of wealth via his connections to Wexner’s company L Brands, which also owns Victoria’s Secret, in addition to access to a number of young women. In one instance, sources tell the Times that Epstein posed as a talent scout for the company and allegedly assaulted model Alicia Arden after inviting her to his Santa Monica hotel room for an audition. The Times also reported that Epstein allegedly sexually assaulted another woman, Maria Farmer, who was working on an art project for Epstein in one of Wexner’s mansions.

The news comes on the heels of Epstein’s recent legal issues, which see the former business man accused of sexually abusing underage girls as young as 14 years old and collecting child pornography. If convicted, he faces up to 45 years in jail.

Related 'Surviving R. Kelly' Follow Up, Jeffrey Epstein Docuseries in the Works at Lifetime Jeffrey Epstein Reportedly Found Injured In Jail Cell

In a letter obtained by the Times, Wexner addressed Epstein’s arrest with L Brands employees and said he was “NEVER aware of the illegal activity charged in the indictment.”

Representatives for Wexner and L Brands declined to tell the Times any details about the work that Epstein performed for Wexner, although in some banking documents Epstein’s position was described as “manager of fortune.” Additionally, Wexner signed over power of attorney to Epstein in 1991, allowing him to hire people, sign checks, buy and sell properties and borrow money in Wexner’s name, but his actual role remains unclear.

Since Epstein’s arrest, Tammy Roberts Myers, a spokesperson for the company, told the Times that L Brands has hired lawyers “to conduct a thorough review” into his relationship with Wexner. She also confirmed Epstein’s work as Mr. Wexner’s personal money manager but stated that he was never “employed by nor served as an authorized representative of the company.”