×

Jeffrey Epstein Reportedly Found Injured In Jail Cell

By

Nate's Most Recent Stories

View All
Jeffrey Epstein
CREDIT: AP

Multimillionaire businessman Jeffrey Epstein was reportedly found injured in his jail cell with marks on his neck, NBC News reported Wednesday night.

It is unclear whether the injuries are related to a suicide attempt, an attack by another inmate or a staged effort to obtain a transfer. Epstein was being held in the Metropolitan Correctional Center while he awaited his trial for conspiracy and sex trafficking. He currently stands accused of sexually abusing underage girls as young as 14 years old and collecting child pornography.

Previously Epstein was denied bail despite an offer to put up a $100 million bond and undergo a high-tech monitoring system to ensure he didn’t leave the country. Prosecution argued that Epstein still had the means to escape, citing an expired Austrian passport with a pseudonym found by agents in a safe.

Epstein was known for partying and traveling with a number of Hollywood stars and world leaders including  President Donald Trump and former President Bill Clinton, Kevin Spacey, Chris Tucker, George Stephanopoulos, Chelsea Handler and Mick Jagger.

Epstein was also convicted in 2008 of soliciting an underage girl for prostitution, and entered a controversial plea deal in which he served roughly a year in custody.

More to come…

More Biz

  • Jeffrey Epstein

    Jeffrey Epstein Reportedly Found Injured In Jail Cell

    Multimillionaire businessman Jeffrey Epstein was reportedly found injured in his jail cell with marks on his neck, NBC News reported Wednesday night. It is unclear whether the injuries are related to a suicide attempt, an attack by another inmate or a staged effort to obtain a transfer. Epstein was being held in the Metropolitan Correctional [...]

  • Endeavor co-founder Ari Emanuel

    Ari Emanuel Will See a Big Payday if Endeavor Stock Pops

    Ari Emanuel stands to be rewarded handsomely if Endeavor’s stock price performs well following an IPO, according to an incentive agreement filed Wednesday with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Emanuel, the company’s CEO, will receive $25 million in stock if the company’s market cap exceeds $7.525 billion at some point over the next nine years. [...]

  • variety digital innovators

    Social Media Influencers Rankle Union Pros With On-Set Photos for Studios

    With many people getting most of their information via social media, publicists have started following the eyeballs online and turning to Instagram-famous personalities to snap on-set pics promoting movies and TV projects to their audience of followers.  But the practice runs afoul of traditional set photographers, who are members of the International Cinematographers Guild, Local [...]

  • Bones TV Show Fox

    Disney Experiments With Alternative Compensation Plan for Top TV Series Creatives

    A collision of recent events promises to change the way Hollywood gets paid for toiling in TV. The traditional concept of profit participation is being redefined to reflect the new realities of the content marketplace. Industry dealmakers are engrossed in studying a plan circulated by Disney to overhaul the compensation structure for top creatives on TV [...]

  • Kenny Ortega Walk of Fame Honor

    'Descendants' Director Kenny Ortega Receives Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

    Before Kenny Ortega made a name for himself with such franchises as Disney’s “High School Musical” and “Descendants” and created show-stopping videos and stage shows, he sang and danced flamenco with his Spanish-born grandmother around the kitchen as she prepared meals. Ortega would stand in front of his family’s black-and-white television and memorize “anything musical,” [...]

  • The New York Stock Exchange welcomes

    Listen: Cheddar Founder Jon Steinberg on Altice Sale, Building News Brands

    Jon Steinberg, founder and CEO of Cheddar and president of Altice News, likens the process of developing digital media companies to “the drug discovery business.” Steinberg tells Variety‘s “Strictly Business” podcast that developing Cheddar as a startup digital TV service offering business and entertainment news aimed at a millennial audience was similar to how pharmaceutical [...]

  • HBO Max - WarnerMedia

    AT&T Chief: HBO Max Will 'Ultimately' Offer Live News, Sports

    AT&T chief Randall Stephenson told investors Wednesday that the HBO Max streaming service set to launch next spring will eventually include live sports and news programming. Stephenson talked up his enthusiasm for WarnerMedia’s nascent direct-to-consumer platform during the telco giant’s second-quarter earnings conference call with Wall Street analysts. “You should assume that ultimately HBO Max [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad