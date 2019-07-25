Jeffrey Epstein Reportedly Found Injured In Jail Cell

Multimillionaire businessman Jeffrey Epstein was reportedly found injured in his jail cell with marks on his neck, NBC News reported Wednesday night.

It is unclear whether the injuries are related to a suicide attempt, an attack by another inmate or a staged effort to obtain a transfer. Epstein was being held in the Metropolitan Correctional Center while he awaited his trial for conspiracy and sex trafficking. He currently stands accused of sexually abusing underage girls as young as 14 years old and collecting child pornography.

Previously Epstein was denied bail despite an offer to put up a $100 million bond and undergo a high-tech monitoring system to ensure he didn’t leave the country. Prosecution argued that Epstein still had the means to escape, citing an expired Austrian passport with a pseudonym found by agents in a safe.

Epstein was known for partying and traveling with a number of Hollywood stars and world leaders including President Donald Trump and former President Bill Clinton, Kevin Spacey, Chris Tucker, George Stephanopoulos, Chelsea Handler and Mick Jagger.

Epstein was also convicted in 2008 of soliciting an underage girl for prostitution, and entered a controversial plea deal in which he served roughly a year in custody.

More to come…