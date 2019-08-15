×
Jeffrey Epstein Autopsy Reportedly Finds Broken Bones in Neck

Jeffrey Epstein
CREDIT: AP

Results from Jeffrey Epstein’s autopsy suggest that the the disgraced multimillionaire sustained multiple breaks in his neck bones, the Washington Post reports.

According to the report, one of the bones broken was the hyoid bone, which is near the adam’s apple in men. Although hyoid breaks have been known to occur during a hanging, experts told the Post that the fracture is more common in victims of homicide by strangulation. Variety has reached out to the New York City Medical Examiner’s office for comment

The news comes on the heels of Epstein’s recent death, which has spurred a number of conspiracy theories due to its bizarre circumstances. Epstein was reportedly found hanging in his cell Saturday at the Metropolitan Correctional Center, just a day after court records were unsealed in which Virginia Giuffre alleged that the financier kept her as a teenage sex slave.

Giuffre also implicated a number of high profile names including Britain’s Prince Andrew, former New Mexico Gov. Bill Richardson, and former U.S. Senator George Mitchell who have all denied the allegations.

Additionally, the New York City Medical Examiner’s office released a statement that its findings were “pending further information” following Epstein’s initial autopsy examination.

Manhattan federal prosecutors had previously charged Epstein in July with sex trafficking of girls as young as 14 years old and collecting child pornography. He pled not guilty, but if he was convicted, he faced up to 45 years in prison.

