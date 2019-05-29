×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Listen: Producer Jeff Valdez on Fixing Hollywood’s Supply Chain With Data and Deals

By
Cynthia Littleton

Business Editor

Cynthia's Most Recent Stories

View All
jeff valdez Strictly Business Podcast

You can’t change tires on the freeway. That’s producer Jeff Valdez’s description of the systemic issues that have kept Latinx talent in the entertainment industry at minuscule levels, despite the growth of the U.S.-born Hispanic population and its influence on popular culture.

Valdez, a comedian turned producer (“Comedy Compadres,” “The Brothers Garcia”) turned entrepreneur, has launched a production venture, New Cadence, designed to bring promising Latinx creative talent to the forefront.

Before New Cadence hit the content marketplace to shop its wares, however, Valdez and his partners commissioned a study of the creative community’s “supply chain” — examining everything from the age and ethnicity of studio film directors and TV showrunners to the representation of Latinx talent agents at the major agencies. The results were disheartening, but not surprising. In most areas, Latinx talent represented less than 1% of those employed in Hollywood.

Related

Valdez and partner Sol Trujillo — former CEO of US West, Australia’s Telstra and France’s Orange S.A. — have made the rounds in recent months in meetings with top corporate leaders, from Verizon to Viacom, presenting their findings to make the business case for embracing Latinx culture as an essential part of mainstream U.S. pop culture.

“What we are doing is not political — we’re not saying you should do this because it’s the right thing,” Valdez says in the latest episode of Variety‘s “Strictly Business” podcast. “We’re having conversations about economics. When you look at the economics of this market, you can’t continue to ignore it.”

But to meaningfully change the dynamic of Latinx employment in Hollywood is “mathematically impossible” at the rate that traditional Hollywood is opening its doors. New Cadence aims to scout for untapped sources of talent on both sides of the camera who are ready to spark with a little guidance from seasoned pros. Valdez’s other partners in New Cadence include Univision and Fox Deportes alum Vincent Cordero and Bruce Barshop, an investor who heads Barshop Ventures.

“We propose to go outside of the traditional system,” Valdez says. “Job one for us it to educate the marketplace and cut deals.”

Popular on Variety

  • Will Smith poses on the red

    Will Smith on the Challenges of Taking on Robin Williams' Genie for 'Aladdin'

  • Willem Dafoe on Making 'The Lighthouse'

    Willem Dafoe on Making 'The Lighthouse' With Robert Pattinson

  • Quentin Tarantino Reject ‘Once Upon a

    Quentin Tarantino Rejects Reporter's Question About Margot Robbie’s Role in ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’

  • 'Game of Thrones': Emilia Clarke on

    'Game of Thrones': Emilia Clarke on the 'Utterly Surreal' Feeling of Leaving HBO's Drama Behind

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should

    'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should Sit on the Iron Throne?

  • Met Gala 2019: Best Fashion From

    Met Gala: Best Fashion From Lady Gaga to Kendall and Kylie Jenner

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

More Biz

  • jeff valdez Strictly Business Podcast

    Listen: Producer Jeff Valdez on Fixing Hollywood's Supply Chain With Data and Deals

    You can’t change tires on the freeway. That’s producer Jeff Valdez’s description of the systemic issues that have kept Latinx talent in the entertainment industry at minuscule levels, despite the growth of the U.S.-born Hispanic population and its influence on popular culture. Valdez, a comedian turned producer (“Comedy Compadres,” “The Brothers Garcia”) turned entrepreneur, has [...]

  • The Rolling Stones Cuba Free Concert

    Rolling Stones Top StubHub’s Top U.S. Summer Tours (EXCLUSIVE)

    The Rolling Stones rescheduled North American tour topped ticket marketplace StubHub’s fifth annual summer preview of the most in-demand acts of the season. Tickets for their forthcoming jaunt across the continent — which was delayed for several weeks by Mick Jagger’s heart surgery — topped last summer’s most in-demand tour, Taylor Swift, by 45%, and [...]

  • Lucy Dickins, Agent for Adele, Joins

    Lucy Dickins, Agent for Adele, Joins WME as Head of U.K. Music Division

    WME today announced that veteran agent Lucy Dickins is joining the agency as head of its UK Music division. Dickins joins from ITB (International Talent Booking), and will formally start with WME in June. Dickins’ clients include Adele, Mumford & Sons, Laura Marling, James Blake and Mabel, whom WME will now represent globally. Dickins also [...]

  • The Good Fight

    'The Good Fight' Season 1 to Air on CBS Broadcast Network This Summer

    UPDATED: The CBS All Access drama “The Good Fight” will have an encore run on CBS this summer as the Eye looks to ramp up consumer promotion for its subscription streaming service. Season 1 of the critically-acclaimed “Good Wife” spinoff will begin airing on CBS beginning Sunday, June 16. The first two episodes will air [...]

  • Rosalia International Music Impact Report

    Is Spanish Flamenco Singer Rosalia the Next Global Music Superstar?

    It is safe to say that no artist has attempted to conquer America in quite the same way as Rosalia. Over the past few weeks, the 26-year-old powerhouse Spanish singer suddenly seemed to be everywhere — albeit a carefully curated everywhere — via high-profile performances and appearances in the Latin, alternative, film and mainstream worlds, [...]

  • Ralph Murphy, Veteran Songwriter and Music

    Ralph Murphy, Veteran Songwriter and Music Publishing Exec, Dies at 75

    Ralph Murphy, a veteran songwriter, musician, producer and publishing executive whose life and remarkable career spanned the U.K., Canada, New York and Nashville, died Tuesday after a battle with cancer. He was 75. Murphy was born in England and emigrated to Canada with his mother at the age of 6. Mesmerized by the Beatles, he [...]

  • Courvoisier Cognac and Def Jam Announce

    Courvoisier Cognac and Def Jam Announce New Partnership

    Courvoisier, the cognac celebrated in many a hip-hop song, and iconic label Def Jam Recordings today announced their first-ever partnership. As part of the collaboration, Courvoisier will become Def Jam’s exclusive spirits partner to establish a music platform, “Amplified: Icons on the Rise,” that includes high-profile activations designed to highlight key cultural moments and an [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad