×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Warner Bros. Details Probe of ‘Fuller House’ Creator Jeff Franklin

By
Gene Maddaus

Senior Media Writer

Gene's Most Recent Stories

View All
Jeff Franklin Fuller House
CREDIT: David Buchan/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

A Warner Bros. executive has detailed the harassment allegations against “Fuller House” creator Jeff Franklin, who was dropped from the show last year.

Franklin filed a lawsuit in April against writer Bryan Behar, who became the showrunner upon Franklin’s departure. Franklin accused Behar of spearheading a campaign to oust him by fabricating allegations and distorting incidents. He also accused Behar of leaking the allegations to the press.

In his response, Behar denied speaking to the press about the allegations. He also said he participated in an internal probe only reluctantly, and because he believed it was mandatory. Behar’s attorney attached a declaration from Silisha Platon, Warner Bros.’ vice president of labor relations, who led the internal investigation.

Platon confirmed that Behar was reluctant to participate, and that his testimony “only corroborated some of the less serious statements made by the other witnesses.”

Related

She said that seven women were interviewed as part of the investigation, who related that Franklin had fostered a toxic work environment. One told the investigator that Franklin seemed angry at women and did not respect their opinions, while others quoted offensive comments he had made.

Regarding one staffer, Franklin allegedly said, “She is probably going to be pregnant next season. I wish I could make all the women on my staff get hysterectomies.”

Franklin would talk about orgies he had over the weekend, according to another woman. Two witnesses said that Franklin invited the writers to come to his mansion for the week, and the women were reminded to bring their bikinis.

Some related that Franklin was annoyed about having to hire female directors or directors of color. Once, when complaining about a female director, Franklin was told that he could have hired a different female director, to which he allegedly responded, “Please, they’re all the same.”

Platon also confirmed that Franklin had been investigated in 2016, after concerns were raised about Franklin’s handling of pregnancy-related requests. Franklin was also accused of treating men and women differently in the writers’ room.

“The investigation was concluded and Franklin received verbal counseling as to the necessity of appropriate, business-like behavior and equal treatment,” Platon said.

Following the 2018 investigation, Platon concluded that Franklin had created a toxic environment for women and people of color, and recommended that his contract not be renewed.

Behar is seeking to have the case dismissed, and is asking that Franklin be ordered to pay his attorneys’ fees.

More Actors on Actors:

  • Richard Madden Was Ready to Leave

    Richard Madden is Done Playing Romeo

  • Richard Madden Amy Adams Actors on

    Actors on Actors: Amy Adams & Richard Madden (Full Video)

  • Actors on Actors: Sam Rockwell &

    Actors on Actors: Sam Rockwell & Renée Zellweger (Full Video)

  • Renee Zellweger

    Sam Rockwell watched Renée Zellweger in 'Chicago' While Studying Bob Fosse

  • Sam Rockwell Renee Zellweger Variety Actors

    Sam Rockwell Brought a Lab Coat and Needle to Audition for 'ER'

  • Sarah Paulson Noticed Bradley Cooper's Directing
    jgNfVeth

    Sarah Paulson Took Notice to Bradley Cooper's Directing in 'A Star is Born'

  • Actors on Actors: Sarah Paulson &

    Actors on Actors: Sarah Paulson & Tracee Ellis Ross (Full Video)

  • Natasha Lyonne

    Natasha Lyonne and Maya Rudolph Get Deep on Life and Death

  • Maya Rudolph and Natasha Lyonne Actors

    Actors on Actors: Maya Rudolph and Natasha Lyonne (Full Video)

  • Gina Rodriguez, Penn Badgley, Actors on

    Penn Badgley on the Real Meaning of 'Fame'

More Biz

  • CAA AIME FELD AND BEN DEY

    CAA Promotes Ben Dey, Jaime Feld to Run TV Talent Department

    CAA has elevated Jaime Feld and Ben Dey to co-heads of the agency’s television talent department. The news comes after it was announced earlier on Wednesday that longtime CAA TV talent head Michael Katcher would exit the agency to lead casting at FX Entertainment. “Jaime and Ben are exceptional people and tremendous representatives, who both [...]

  • Soundcloud November 30th 2017 in Berlin.Photo:

    SoundCloud Promotes Michael Weissman to President

    SoundCloud announced today the promotion of Michael Weissman to president. He had previously served at chief operating officer. Weissman will continue to drive SoundCloud’s business growth and strategy, overseeing the company’s subscription and advertising businesses, as well as its marketing and content licensing, according to the announcement. He will also continue to manage SoundCloud’s legal, [...]

  • Jeff Franklin Fuller House

    Warner Bros. Details Probe of 'Fuller House' Creator Jeff Franklin

    A Warner Bros. executive has detailed the harassment allegations against “Fuller House” creator Jeff Franklin, who was dropped from the show last year. Franklin filed a lawsuit in April against writer Bryan Behar, who became the showrunner upon Franklin’s departure. Franklin accused Behar of spearheading a campaign to oust him by fabricating allegations and distorting [...]

  • Men in Black Reboot then and

    Deja Vu: With 'Men in Black' and 'Shaft,' Studios Bank on Reboots and Revivals

    Everything old is new again … at least in Hollywood.  Take “Men in Black: International.” Sony is banking on the star power of Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson to breathe new life into the sci-fi series first made popular by Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones in the mid-’90s. It’s not the only film hitting [...]

  • Sports Betting

    Media's Big Bet: Sports Wagers Will (Hopefully) Keep Viewers Watching TV

    Doug Kezirian is surrounded by numbers on his new ESPN program. They aren’t sports scores. If you want home runs, touchdowns or three-pointers, you’ll have to go somewhere else. Each weekday afternoon, Kezirian talks to people like Preston Johnson, a Las Vegas sports handicapper with a master’s in sports psychology and a beard so big [...]

  • Songs for Screens: Inside Darren Criss’

    Songs for Screens: Inside Darren Criss’ Nacho Fries Anthem for Taco Bell

    Darren Criss has had one of the most successful acting pivots in recent memory, having successfully shed his “Glee” blazer for an Emmy and Golden Globe-winning turn as serial killer Andrew Cunanan for FX’s “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story.” For his latest role, Criss makes his commercial debut in Taco Bell’s “Chasing [...]

  • Warner Bros.' WB Story Lab and

    Warner Bros. Expands WB Story Lab and WB First Cut Educational Initiatives

    More than 3,500 students in the Los Angeles Unified School District participated in the second year of Warner Bros.’ storytelling educational initiatives WB Story Lab and WB First Cut during the 2018-19 school year. The studio plans to continue both programs for a third year in partnership with nonprofit orgs Young Storytellers and Ghetto Film [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad