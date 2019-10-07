×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Jay-Z and Meek Mill’s Reform Alliance Names Bob Pilon President

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All
Meek Mill and Jay-Z
CREDIT: Shareif Ziyadat

The Reform Alliance announced today that it has tapped entertainment and social justice executive Bob Pilon to serve as the organization’s President and Chief Growth Officer.

Pilon previously served as the Chief Development & Partnerships Officer at ONE, the international advocacy and campaigning organization co-founded by U2 singer and activist Bono. In that role, he spearheaded the global mobilization strategy behind the company’s initiatives to end extreme poverty and preventable diseases. Prior to joining ONE, Pilon held senior leadership positions at philanthropic organizations including Malaria No More, the Herbie Hancock Institute (formerly the Thelonious Monk Institute) and the Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric AIDS Foundation.

The Alliance was founded earlier this year with a mission to advance criminal justice reform and eradicate laws and policies that perpetuate injustice in the United States by passing probation reform bills at the state level, using media to amplify the need for comprehensive reform and build an inclusive, bipartisan alliance of leaders who share a vision for transforming the criminal justice system. CNN host/ author Van Jones is the CEO; founding partners include Jay-Z, Meek Mill, Arnold Ventures co-founder Laura Arnold, New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, Third Point founder Daniel S. Loeb, Galaxy Digital founder Michael Novogratz, Philadelphia 76ers partner Michael Rubin, Vista Equity Partners founder Robert F. Smith and Brooklyn Nets co-owner and philanthropic investor Clara Wu Tsai.

“I’m thrilled to team up with the world’s leading sports, business, and entertainment moguls to create longstanding change in our criminal justice system,” Pilon said. “I’ve learned that what we really have in America is an ‘injustice system’ that far too many people are trapped in for reasons that just don’t make sense. I’ve admired Reform’s commitment to disrupting the criminal justice system, and I’m eager to help amplify awareness and change hearts and minds around our country’s need for comprehensive reform.”

“Bob Pilon is a living legend, having been a leader for some of the largest and most impactful social justice campaigns on the planet,” said Van Jones. “The fact that a global powerhouse like Pilon is joining the U.S fight for criminal justice reform is a massive gamechanger, all by itself. This is not just a big win for Reform, but for the entire movement for justice.”

In addition to Pilon, Reform has bolstered its leadership team by making several key hires and appointments, including:

  • Jessica Jackson, Chief Advocacy Officer: Jackson previously served as national director of the Dream Corps’ #cut50, a bipartisan justice reform initiative. At REFORM, Jackson is spearheading strategic policy measures aimed at amending outdated probation and parole laws across the United States.
  • Monique Houghton-Worrell, Chief Legal Officer: Defense attorney, law professor, and former assistant state attorney, Houghton-Worrell is responsible for identifying egregious patterns and practices in America’s parole and probation systems, nationwide.
  • Karen Caldwell, Chief Financial Officer:Caldwell has served as CFO for organizations such as NHP Foundation and the New York City Housing Authority (NYCHA). With Reform, she is responsible for Reform’s financial planning and stewardship.
  • Nick Pressley, National Organizer: Pressley previously served as a leading field organizer for Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidates. He is leading Reform’s advocacy campaigns, in Pennsylvania and nationwide.
  • Alex Spiro, Special Counsel to REFORM: A brilliant and well-known defense attorney, Spiro is a partner at Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, LLP. He is assisting Reform with both legal and policy strategy.

Reform is working with a bipartisan coalition of legislators and advocacy groups in Pennsylvania to help pass HB1555 and SB14 – bills that would transform the state’s probation system.

“We are building a high-performance team of dedicated, creative professionals,” Jones said. “The goal is to build an organization that can add something important and special to the growing movement to transform the justice system.”

More Music

  • Meek Mill and Jay-Z

    Jay-Z and Meek Mill’s Reform Alliance Names Bob Pilon President

    The Reform Alliance announced today that it has tapped entertainment and social justice executive Bob Pilon to serve as the organization’s President and Chief Growth Officer. Pilon previously served as the Chief Development & Partnerships Officer at ONE, the international advocacy and campaigning organization co-founded by U2 singer and activist Bono. In that role, he [...]

  • YouTube How to Be Mark Ronson

    YouTube Sets Mark Ronson Documentary Film Streaming Premiere Date

    Mark Ronson is the subject of YouTube’s latest original release, with documentary film “How to Be: Mark Ronson,” set to premiere Saturday, Oct. 12, for free on the video platform. The film promises previously unreleased footage chronicling the 44-year-old Brit’s ascent in the music biz, plus exclusive interviews with collaborators including Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper, [...]

  • See Stunning Photos of Cher, Jim

    See Stunning Photos of Cher, Jim Morrison, Miles Davis, More From Conde Nast Photo Exhibit (EXCLUSIVE)

    Morrison Hotel Gallery today announced its new contemporary photography collection in collaboration with CondéNast.​ Curated by photographer Timothy White and ​Condé Nast​ Corporate Photography Director Ivan Shaw, this collection features work from master photographers including Edward Steichen, George Hoyningen-Huene, John Rawlings, and Bert Stern. The photos presented to Variety date are circa the late 1960s/ [...]

  • DJ Khaled, Jhene Aiko, More Join

    DJ Khaled, Jhene Aiko, More Join ‘Get #YOUnited’ Breast Cancer Awareness Campaign

    The American Cancer Society is teaming up with celebrity ambassadors this month to encourage their families, friends, fans and followers alike to “Get #YOUnited” in the fight against breast cancer by purchasing celebrity designed merchandise and giving donations. With this new campaign, ACS has engaged pop-culture figures to become ambassadors in championing this fight, including DJ Khaled, French Montana, Jhene [...]

  • Bebe Rexha House Hollywood Hills

    Bebe Rexha Chooses Glam Villa in the Hollywood Hills

    Although it’s only been a year since the release of her debut album — 2018’s “Expectations,” which brought her a Grammy nomination for Best New Artist — Bebe Rexha has invested nearly $2.1 million into what appears to be her very first home, a sultry and sophisticated Mediterranean-style villa tucked into the eastern Hollywood Hills, [...]

  • Tanya Tucker Brandi Carlile Shooter Jennings

    Tanya Tucker, Brandi Carlile, Shooter Jennings on Hand-Crafting a Country Comeback

    It’s a new dawn for Tanya Tucker, who, while most of the world wasn’t looking, went from being a teen country superstar who sounded 13-going-on-60 to, you know, actually being 60. Tucker is now getting the kind of career reappraisal she’s been due ever since she grew into that voice, which now, as then, rings [...]

  • Ginger Baker Drummer With Pop Group

    Ginger Baker's Best: A Deep Dive Into the Late Drummer's Hidden Gems (Listen)

    When Ginger Baker died Sunday at the age of 80 after years of ill health, the rock era lost its first real superstar drummer. Mind you, Baker would’ve absolutely hated having his name tied to anything rock — in death and he did in life — despite having made his notoriety, initially, with the genre’s [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad