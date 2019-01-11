Janeane Garofalo Defends Louis C.K.: 'Leave Him Alone...He Has Paid Heavily'

Actress and comedian Janeane Garofalo recently defended Louis C.K. amidst criticism for his decision to return to comedy soon after reports of sexual misconduct.

During an episode of Bust’s podcast “Poptarts,” Garofalo was asked about the #MeToo movement and stood by C.K.’s return to do stand-up in venues like New York City’s Comedy Cellar.

“Leave Louis C.K. alone. Enough with that. And again, there are so many issues we gotta be motivated on. He’s been my friend — and I stand by that — he’s been my friend since 1985, and I think he has suffered,” she said. “And when he performs at the Comedy Cellar and people get all irate, if nothing else, care about his daughters. If nothing else — if you can find no compassion for him, which I think you should — think about how his daughters, who hear all of this stuff, feel. Why don’t you leave him alone for them if you’re so women-empowering?”

Garofalo believes the public outrage is “unfair” to C.K., saying, “This is so unfair, because it’s another thing where people get bullied.” The “Wet Hot American Summer” star also said that she didn’t want to add fuel to the fire because “I don’t believe in kicking a person when they’re down.”

When the hosts took issue with her comments about C.K., Garofalo pointed out that “he has paid heavily, heavily, and his family has paid heavily.” And in regards to the Comedy Cellar, she remarked, “Oh my God. Do you know how much offensive material goes on at the Comedy Cellar? You know what? If you don’t want to listen to him, get up and leave the room. You are acting like Mussolini has walked into the room, and it is not.”

She also spoke about #MeToo as a whole, before discussing C.K., and said that people shouldn’t side with an accuser just because of their gender.

“When it comes to the #MeToo movement, I think it’s okay to question the source. It should transcend gender. It’s human rights. Cause if you don’t, anyone can be accused of anything at any time,” Garofalo said. “And if you’re not allowed to question that — I can say right now ‘I’ve got pictures of you molesting a child. Don’t question me!’ You know what I mean? Don’t question the questioner! Then it’s a Twilight Zone episode.”