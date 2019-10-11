×

Jane Fonda Arrested in D.C. During Climate Change Protest

By
Alex Stedman

News Editor, Variety.com

Jane Fonda Arrested
CREDIT: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Jane Fonda was arrested on Friday in Washington, D.C. during a climate change protest, Variety has confirmed.

“Today, the United States Capitol Police arrested 16 individuals for unlawfully demonstrating on the East Front of the U.S. Capitol,” Capitol Police communications director Eva Malecki said in a statement to Variety. She added that all were charged with crowding, obstructing or incommoding.

Videos emerged on social media of the “Grace and Frankie” star being taken into custody in handcuffs on Friday afternoon. The protest was associated with the actress’ Friday Drill Fridays campaign, in which Fonda vowed to protest every Friday through the end of the year on Capitol Hill “to demand that action by our political leaders be taken to address the climate emergency we are in,” her website says.

“I will be on the Capitol every Friday, rain or shine, inspired and emboldened by the incredible movement our youth have created,” Fonda says on the campaign’s site. “I can no longer stand by and let our elected officials ignore – and even worse – empower – the industries that are destroying our planet for profit.”

Fonda recently told the Washington Post that she moved to D.C. so that she could be more active in urging for action against climate change, telling the publication, “We’re going to engage in civil disobedience and we’re going to get arrested every Friday.”

Variety has reached out to Fonda’s reps for additional comment.

