SAG-AFTRA Secretary-Treasurer Jane Austin Running for President

Jane Austin, the National Secretary-Treasurer of SAG-AFTRA, has become the third candidate for the presidency of the performers union, joining incumbent Gabrielle Carteris and Matthew Modine.

Austin is running as an independent for the top post at SAG-AFTRA, which has 160,000 members. Carteris will seek re-election as the head of the ticket for the Unite for Strength and United Screen Actors Nationwide factions while Modine is the lead candidate for Membership First, the self-styled progressive faction. Election ballots will be mailed to dues-current members on July 29 and will be tabulated on Aug. 28.

Austin has worked as a stunt performer since 1987 and was elected four years ago as Secretary-Treasurer and president of the Los Angeles Local as part of Membership First. She is also co-chair of the LA Military Committee, and chair of the Union Veterans Council at the LA County Federation of Labor.

“SAG-AFTRA needs to be strong in the next negotiations, strong in enforcing our contracts, strong in supporting all locals, strong in supporting all performers, and strong in conducting day to day business,” she said. “The only way we can accomplish that is for all of us to get involved in this process. I’m not looking to impress you with celebrity endorsements. I want to earn your vote based on what I have already done and what I will do to make SAG-AFTRA strong and earn the members’ and the industry’s trust.”