×

James Franco’s Acting Students Allege Sexual Exploitation

By
Gene Maddaus

Senior Media Writer

Gene's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: REX/Shutterstock

Two former students of James Franco’s now-closed acting school filed a lawsuit Thursday alleging that the classes existed principally to create a way for Franco and his associates to take advantage of young women.

Sarah Tither-Kaplan and Toni Gaal filed the class action complaint in Los Angeles County Superior Court, saying that Franco and his partners “engaged in widespread inappropriate and sexually charged behavior towards female students by sexualizing their power as a teacher and an employer by dangling the opportunity for roles in their projects.”

Franco and his business partner Vince Jolivette opened the Studio 4 school in 2014, with branches in New York and Los Angeles.

The suit alleges that the students paid $300 a month, thinking they were participating in a bona fide acting school. Instead, the women claim they were subjected to sexual intimidation, and found that those who were willing to disrobe in front of Franco and his friends were afforded special treatment.

As part of the school, Franco taught a “master class” on sex scenes, according to the complaint. In auditions for the master classes, the students were pressured to engage in sexual activity that went well beyond the industry, the plaintiffs allege. The auditions were taped, and Franco would review the tapes to see who would be allowed into the class.

More Biz

  • James Franco's Acting Students Allege Sexual

    James Franco's Acting Students Allege Sexual Exploitation

    Two former students of James Franco’s now-closed acting school have filed a lawsuit alleging that the classes existed principally to create a way for Franco and his associates to take advantage of young women. Sarah Tither-Kaplan and Toni Gaal filed the class action complaint in Los Angeles County Superior Court, saying that Franco and his [...]

  • Radio Placeholder

    Global Music Rights Sues Entravision for Copyright Infringement

    Global Music Rights filed a lawsuit in California federal court today accusing Entravision Communications of willful copyright infringement.  The lawsuit alleges that, over two years, Entravision stations played more than 130 copyrighted songs nearly 15,000 times without paying songwriters, according to a statement issued by GMR. The company says it made five separate written proposals [...]

  • Harvey Weinstein arrives in court, in

    Harvey Weinstein Loses Motion to Move Rape Trial Out of Manhattan

    An appeals court denied Harvey Weinstein’s bid to transfer his sexual assault case out of Manhattan on Thursday. Weinstein’s attorneys had sought to move the case to Albany or Suffolk County, on Long Island, citing the “circus-like” media atmosphere in Manhattan. “It is ordered that the motion is denied in its entirety,” the appellate court [...]

  • Disney Plus user interface home screen

    Amazon, Disney Dispute Over Ad Sales May Delay Disney Plus on Fire TV (Report)

    Amazon and Disney are in a dispute over Fire TV ad sales that could delay the addition of Disney’s upcoming streaming service to Amazon’s Fire TV devices, the Wall Street Journal reported Thursday.  Spokespeople for Disney and Amazon declined to comment. At the core of the dispute is Amazon’s demand to sell a percentage of [...]

  • Magazine Acquisition Tech Companies

    How Magazines Like New York Became M&A Targets for Tech Companies Like Vox Media

    The paper magazine has increasingly become a luxury good, as more publishers jettison titles into digital lifeboats. The internet’s years-long rising tide keeps pulling readers away from legacy print editions — and has spurred a new wave of dealmaking in the sector. Many of the buyers have been wealthy tech tycoons or digital-media firms facing their [...]

  • Released by the Las Vegas Metropolitan

    MGM Resorts to Pay 2017 Las Vegas Shooting Victims Up to $800 Million

    MGM Resorts International has reached an agreement to pay up to $800 million to settle lawsuits from victims of the October 2017 mass shooting at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival in Las Vegas, which left 58 people dead and hundreds injured, according to the New York Times. The killer, Stephen Paddock, barricaded himself [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad