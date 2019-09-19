×

Jack Gilardi, Longtime ICM Partners Agent, Dies at 88

Cynthia Littleton

Jack Gilardi, a longtime ICM Partners agent who represented such stars as Burt Reynolds, Sylvester Stallone, Jerry Lewis, Charlton Heston and Shirley MacLaine, died Thursday at his home in Los Angeles. He was 88.

Gilardi was known for his gentlemanly style, love of the Los Angeles Dodgers and his skill at representing top actors. He would have marked his 65th anniversary at ICM (and its predecessor Creative Management Associates) next month. Gilardi remained active as a talent rep on behalf of longtime clients including Ann-Margret, Joe Mantegna, Walter Hill, Frankie Valli, Frankie Avalon and Jaclyn Smith. He was married to one-time client Annette Funicello for 17 years in the 1960s and ’70s.

A native of Chicago, Gilardi served in the U.S. Army at Fort Knox in Kentucky, where he was in charge of arranging entertainment for the soldiers. That led him to pursue a career as a talent agency after his discharge in 1954. He joined General Artists Corporation as an agent. GAC later merged with Creative Management Associates, which in turn joined with International Famous Agency to form ICM in 1975.

“We are all indebted to Jack for setting a standard of excellence as an agent, a father, a mentor and a friend.  Importantly, he did this with compassion, humanity and a great sense of humor,” ICM Partners’ Chris Silbermann and Rick Levy wrote in a memo to agency staffers. “To know Jack was to know what it felt like to have that wonderful uncle warmly welcome you to family dinner over the holidays. Simply, he cared deeply about this company and truly treated it, and us, like family. Jack will be greatly missed.”

Gilardi’s wore his dedication to ICM on his sleeve — and on his license plate that read “JG ICM.” Gilardi was also rabid fan of baseball and the Dodgers. He helped launch the Hollywood Stars charity baseball game held for years at Dodger Stadium, and he became close friends with former Dodgers manager Tommy Lasorda.

In 2016, Gilardi was recognized with a lifetime achievement award at the Heller Awards, which honor talent representatives.

Gilardi’s survivors include daughter Gina, sons Jackie and Jason, and four grandchildren.

ICM Partners is planning to host a memorial service for Gilardi.

