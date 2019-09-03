Cara Donatto Named Executive VP, Head of Media for Interscope Geffen A&M Records

×

As reported by Variety last month, Interscope Geffen A&M announced today that it has appointed Cara Donatto to the position of Executive Vice President, Head of Media Strategy and Communications for Interscope Geffen A&M Records.

In her new role, Donatto will oversee communications strategy and execution for Interscope Geffen A&M and its associated labels, overseeing the publicity team and the company’s diverse roster of artists, according to the announcement. She will report to IGA Chairman and CEO John Janick and Vice Chairman Steve Berman and be based at the company’s headquarters in Los Angeles, CA. She replaces longtime head of PR Dennis Dennehy, who left the label earlier this year for a newly created post at AEG.

“I’ve known Cara for many years now and have seen firsthand what a powerful force she is in navigating the media and advocating for her artists,” Janick said. “She is an important addition to our executive team.”

Donatto most recently served as senior VP of publicity at Atlantic Records, where she spearheaded media campaigns for a diverse roster of artists including Bruno Mars, Janelle Monáe and Missy Elliott. Prior to her tenure at Atlantic, she was director of media & artist relations at Island Def Jam Records, where she developed media strategies for a multitude of the label’s top recording artists, soundtracks and compilations. She began her career in magazine publishing as manager of publicity for Vibe and Spin magazines.

“This role is integral to the artist development that is at the foundation of everything we do,” said Berman.  “Cara has shown time and again how her savvy approach to nurturing artists helps to build long lasting careers.  We’re thrilled to have her join us at IGA.”

Donatto added, “John, Steve and [executive VP] Joie Manda have built IGA into one of the most creative and culturally important companies in music.   I’m excited to join their executive team, and I look forward to working with the diverse and groundbreaking artists at IGA.”

  • Interscope Names Cara Donatto Named Executive

