Island Records Promotes Ziggy Chareton to Senior VP, Head of A&R

Variety Staff

Ziggy Chareton has been promoted to Senior Vice President, Head of A&R for Island Records, label president Darcus Beese announced today. Chareton signed one of the label’s biggest artists, Shawn Mendes, in 2014 and has played a key role in the young artist’s success. He will be based in New York and will be responsible for overseeing all A&R activities at the label alongside Beese, to whom he will directly report.

“The lifeblood of a record company is its artist roster and the team of A&R executives who help develop their careers and the flow of new music,” Beese said.  “It is crystal clear that Ziggy embraces the best qualities of A&R, a 24/7 dedication to artist development and music foremost among them.”

“I take the legacy of Island Records very seriously,” said Chareton.  “I am tremendously fortunate to have two great mentors in Darcus Beese and [Island COO] Eric Wong, who have nurtured me and shown their belief in my ideas at every step.”

Chareton has served as VP of A&R for the label since 2017, working with Mendes, James TW, Jack and Jack and others. He began his career in 2007 working with Wong, whom he also interned for at Atlantic Records’ marketing department with future Mendes manager Andrew Gertler. Together Chareton and Gertler brought Mendes to Island.

 

