Island Records Promotes Lauren Schneider to Executive VP, Strategic Media Relations

By
Variety Staff

Lauren Schneider has been promoted to Executive Vice President, Strategic Media Relations for Island Records, it was announced today by company president Darcus Beese. According to the announcement, the Island vet will oversee all aspects of media and publicity initiatives on behalf of the company’s artists and executives. She will continue to be based in New York and report directly to Island COO Eric Wong.

“Lauren has truly witnessed the evolution of this company,” said Beese. “She has brought our message and artist vision to the media as one of Island’s most trusted representatives, a position that has made her a leader in the industry.  Lauren along with Eric Wong have made my transition into work life at Island seamless, and I’m thankful to have them on my team.”

“I’ve had the distinct honor and pleasure to work alongside Lauren on virtually every campaign that has defined Island for nearly two decades,” said Wong.  “She has won the admiration of artists as well as the entire Island staff, and I congratulate her on this well-deserved promotion.”

“It is a source of great pride that I have spent my entire music business career at Island,” said Schneider. “I have been fortunate to witness our spectacular growth and success.  I am grateful and confident that the executive leadership of Darcus and Eric stays true to the culture and tradition of Island.”

Scheider first joined what was then the combined Island Def Jam company’s Media & Artists Relations Department in 1999. She rose through the ranks and was named vice president in 2012, and head of the department and SVP two years later.

Over the years she has played an integral role in the success of Shawn Mendes, Nick Jonas, Demi Lovato, Bon Jovi, the Killers, Jessie Reyez, Bishop Briggs, Dean Lewis and many others.

 

  Island Records Promotes Lauren Schneider to

    Island Records Promotes Lauren Schneider to Executive VP, Strategic Media Relations

    Lauren Schneider has been promoted to Executive Vice President, Strategic Media Relations for Island Records, it was announced today by company president Darcus Beese. According to the announcement, the Island vet will oversee all aspects of media and publicity initiatives on behalf of the company's artists and executives. She will continue to be based in New York and report directly to Island COO Eric

