Influencer Luka Sabbat Accused of Bilking Another Brand

Luka Sabbat, the 21-year-old actor and influencer, has been hit with another lawsuit for refusing to promote a brand on Instagram.

Konus, the streetwear brand, filed suit in L.A. Superior Court on Monday, alleging that Sabbat never followed through on an agreement to promote the company’s clothing line. Konus says it paid him $30,090 to participate in a photo shoot for the fall/winter 2017 season, and to post two images on Instagram. The suit says he never did so, and is seeking a total of $40,000 in damages.

The suit follows a similar claim filed in New York last fall, in which Sabbat was accused of reneging on an agreement to promote Snap Spectacles. In that case, PR Consulting Inc. alleged that Sabbat had been paid $45,000 for one Instagram post and three Instagram stories featuring the spectacles. The suit alleged that he did only one post and one story.

Sabbat’s attorney, Alex Leibson, told Variety that the New York case will be settled in a matter of days. He said he had not seen the new complaint, and could not comment on it.

Konus — filing under its corporate name, Catwalk to Sidewalk Inc. — also named Sabbat’s father, Clark Sabbat, as a defendant. The suit alleges that the defendants claimed several times since February 2018 that Sabbat would follow through on the agreement, but that to date he has not posted anything about Konus.

Following the initial complaint, Sabbat posted an Instagram image of himself under a theater marquee reading “Luka Sabbat Sued for Failure to Influence.”