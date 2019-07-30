Instagram Influencer Found Dead In Suitcase

Russian Instagram influencer Ekaterina Karaglanova was found dead inside of a suitcase Friday, according to police.

The 24 year-old social media personality, who boasts more than 85,000 followers on Instagram, was also a recent medical school graduate where she earned her doctorate degree. Prior to her death, Karaglanova had been planning a trip to the Netherlands to celebrate her 25th birthday with her boyfriend and family, but her parents grew concerned when she became unresponsive.

After contacting her landlord to gain access to her apartment, her parents found her body inside of a suitcase with her throat slit. According to police reports, there was no sign that Karaglanova struggled before her death and no weapon was found at the crime scene.

Karaglanova was known for her luxurious travel posts, where she posed in exotic locations such as Italy, Austria, and Barcelona. Her last Instagram photo shows her lounging poolside in Corfu, Greece, detailing her love for traveling. In addition to her popular Instagram account and separate travel blog, where she updated followers on her whereabouts, the Russian influencer was a recent graduate from a medical school residency in Moscow where she specialized in dermatology.

Investigators are currently looking into the case, citing jealousy as a possible motive.