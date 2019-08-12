Imperative Entertainment Unveils First Podcast ‘Gangster House’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Imperative Entertainment has unveiled plans for its first podcast “Gangster House,” a look at the rise and fall of Mike Thevis, a businessman and pornographer. The 10-part podcast series will debut Oct. 22.

Imperative Entertainment is perhaps best known for its work in the film world. Its credits include the Clint Eastwood hit “The Mule,” the Palme d’Or winner “The Square,” and Martin Scorsese’s upcoming adaptation of the best-seller “Killers of the Flower Moon.” Earlier this year, Imperative tapped Jason Hoch as the president of its nascent podcast division. Hoch is the creator and executive producer of “Gangster House.”

From “Serial” to “Crime Junkie,” true crime stories have been podcasting smashes. In Thevis, Imperative has hit on an incredible story of a man who lived a duel life in 1970s Atlanta. A family man and successful businessman on the surface, Thevis also had a darker having made a fortune in peep show machines. He was willing resort to anything — even murder — to preserve his adult entertainment empire. In time, Thevis became one of the most wanted men in America, known to the FBI and law enforcement as “The Sultan of Smut” and “The GM of Pornography.”

Podcasting has undergone tremendous growth recently. Revenues last year hit nearly $680 million and are projected to grow at 30% annually between 2018 and 2022, according to PwC. The business opportunities are creating a surge of interest from Hollywood and the media, with the likes of Conan O’Brien, Will Ferrell, and the Obamas backing their own podcasts.

Listen to a trailer for “Gangster House” below: